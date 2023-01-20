ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

oregonobserver.com

Wrestling: Tyler Wald, Evan Fahey finish fourth at Highlander Invitational

The Oregon wrestling team dropped a back-and-forth Badger West dual to Baraboo 40-30 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Baraboo High School. The Panthers then placed 20th at the Highlander Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20, at Homestead High School. Baraboo 40, Oregon 30. Neither team was able to win more than...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys basketball: Oregon knocks off No. 10 DeForest in Badger Challenge

With one starter out, senior guard Evan Miles stepped up and led the Oregon boys basketball team to a 68-65 win over DeForest, the 10th ranked team in the Division 2 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Badger Challenge at Mount Horeb High School. Oregon lost to...
DEFOREST, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys hockey: High-scoring Andrew Jicha helps Oregon edge Monroe

Junior forward Andrew Jicha continued to shoot up the state’s scoring list and the Oregon boys hockey team slipped by Monroe to remain in third place in the Badger West Conference. The Panthers clipped Monroe 3-2 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Oregon Ice Arena. It marked the second...
MONROE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Little John’s closure leaves senior center scrambling for food support

At the Village of Oregon Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Oregon Area Senior Center Director Rachel Brickner asked for the community’s support in finding a usable commercial kitchen in light of Little John’s unexpected, sudden closure. Little John’s, a nonprofit food organization, was contracted to provide catering...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Roger D. Segebrecht

Roger D. Segebrecht, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955. Roger is survived...
STOUGHTON, WI
WIFR

Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI
MyStateline.com

Celebrate National Cheese Day with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Today is National Cheese Day and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are celebrating big. Angie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin urges everyone to support Wisconsin cheese and shares some creative ways to enjoy cheese. Angie tells us about cheese and charcuterie cups which are a fun and easy way to enjoy Wisconsin cheese.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
13abc.com

First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th

A storm system arriving on Wednesday has the potential to cause widespread travel impacts across the region. STILL 4 DAYS AWAY - The track this low pressure system will take still remains uncertain, and that will impact how much snow NW Ohio and SE Michigan gets. If the low tracks from Cincinnati to Cleveland (at this time the more likely track), we will be on the NW side of the rain/snow line, and that would maximize our snow potential with several inches falling, possibly more. If that low tracks more to the SE, we may get clipped by the northern edge and that would give us lighter snow totals. On the other hand, if that low tracks more to the NW, then warmer air will push north, allowing more of the precipitation to fall as rain... thereby reducing our snow totals.
CLEVELAND, OH

