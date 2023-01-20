Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
oregonobserver.com
Wrestling: Tyler Wald, Evan Fahey finish fourth at Highlander Invitational
The Oregon wrestling team dropped a back-and-forth Badger West dual to Baraboo 40-30 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Baraboo High School. The Panthers then placed 20th at the Highlander Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20, at Homestead High School. Baraboo 40, Oregon 30. Neither team was able to win more than...
oregonobserver.com
Boys basketball: Oregon knocks off No. 10 DeForest in Badger Challenge
With one starter out, senior guard Evan Miles stepped up and led the Oregon boys basketball team to a 68-65 win over DeForest, the 10th ranked team in the Division 2 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Badger Challenge at Mount Horeb High School. Oregon lost to...
oregonobserver.com
Boys hockey: High-scoring Andrew Jicha helps Oregon edge Monroe
Junior forward Andrew Jicha continued to shoot up the state’s scoring list and the Oregon boys hockey team slipped by Monroe to remain in third place in the Badger West Conference. The Panthers clipped Monroe 3-2 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Oregon Ice Arena. It marked the second...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
oregonobserver.com
Track and field: Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski sets Tennessee freshman record in mile
Oregon native Yordanos Zelinski set the University of Tennessee's freshman record in the mile in his first collegiate race with the Vols’ track and field team on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Nashville, Tennessee. The true freshman clocked in with a time of 4 minutes, 5.66 seconds, topping Canann Anderson’s...
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
oregonobserver.com
Little John’s closure leaves senior center scrambling for food support
At the Village of Oregon Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Oregon Area Senior Center Director Rachel Brickner asked for the community’s support in finding a usable commercial kitchen in light of Little John’s unexpected, sudden closure. Little John’s, a nonprofit food organization, was contracted to provide catering...
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said he led them on a chase when...
oregonobserver.com
Roger D. Segebrecht
Roger D. Segebrecht, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955. Roger is survived...
WIFR
Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
MyStateline.com
Celebrate National Cheese Day with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Today is National Cheese Day and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are celebrating big. Angie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin urges everyone to support Wisconsin cheese and shares some creative ways to enjoy cheese. Angie tells us about cheese and charcuterie cups which are a fun and easy way to enjoy Wisconsin cheese.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
spectrumnews1.com
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling
MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
13abc.com
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th
A storm system arriving on Wednesday has the potential to cause widespread travel impacts across the region. STILL 4 DAYS AWAY - The track this low pressure system will take still remains uncertain, and that will impact how much snow NW Ohio and SE Michigan gets. If the low tracks from Cincinnati to Cleveland (at this time the more likely track), we will be on the NW side of the rain/snow line, and that would maximize our snow potential with several inches falling, possibly more. If that low tracks more to the SE, we may get clipped by the northern edge and that would give us lighter snow totals. On the other hand, if that low tracks more to the NW, then warmer air will push north, allowing more of the precipitation to fall as rain... thereby reducing our snow totals.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. deputies arrest man in crash after learning about previous hit and run
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 52-year-old man from Prairie Du Sac that had been in a crash after learning he was involved in an earlier hit and run. Communications said it got reports of a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m....
Comments / 0