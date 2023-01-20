ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Murray's 4:00am Australian Open finish - 'crazy' or 'great story?'

By Manan VATSYAYANA, WILLIAM WEST
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHU0r_0kLJgjrw00
Britain's Andy Murray rests between games against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis /AFP

Andy Murray said what many were thinking when he barked during his epic five-set victory at the Australian Open: "Why are we playing at 3am?!"

The 35-year-old Briton with a metal hip has made a career of dramatic comebacks, but even for the former world number one this was taking it a bit far.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's remarkable second-round win over Australian player Thanasi Kokkinakis eventually ended at 4:05 am on Friday in Melbourne.

At five hours and 45 minutes it was the Briton's longest match in a storied career characterised by comebacks both on and off the court.

Having also survived a five-setter on Tuesday against 13th-seeded Matteo Berrettini, Murray must now get himself up for a meeting with 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday.

Murray was back at Melbourne Park less than eight hours after his match for practice, but he made little effort to hide his disdain for what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlyxZ_0kLJgjrw00
The match clock is pictured at the end of the match between Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Andy Murray /AFP

"Rather than it being, like, 'epic Murray-Kokkinakis match', it ends in a bit of a farce," said the veteran, who was on the verge of retirement four years ago in Melbourne before undergoing career-saving surgery on his hip.

Murray, a father of young children and someone who has always been able to see the bigger picture beyond tennis, said it was to nobody's advantage.

"Some people need to work the following day," he said, thanking those spectators who stayed on at Margaret Court Arena even as night threatened to become day.

"If my child was a ball kid for a tournament, they're coming home at five in the morning, as a parent, I'm snapping at that.

"It's not beneficial for them. It's not beneficial for the umpires, the officials. I don't think it's amazing for the fans. It's not good for the players."

- 'Great story' -

Jessica Pegula, the American world number three, said it was damaging physically and mentally to the players.

"It's crazy. There's no (other) sport that does that," said the 28-year-old, whose billionaire parents own NFL team the Buffalo Bills.

"I definitely think it's something that needs to be talked about because I don't think any of the players think that should be happening at all."

The Murray-Kokkinakis encounter is not the latest finish in the Open era of tennis.

That was in 2008, again at the Australian Open, when Lleyton Hewitt outlasted Marcos Baghdatis in a third-round clash that ended at 4:34am.

And it's not only there. At the French Open last year, Rafael Nadal finished off Novak Djokovic in a quarter-final that ended at 1:15am.

The French Open launched night sessions for the first time in 2021, reserving the day's top match for primetime audiences as part of a new broadcasting deal.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Friday there was "no need" to alter the scheduling in Melbourne, despite a barrage of criticism from inside and outside tennis.

Murray's brother Jamie, a doubles specialist who is also playing at Melbourne Park, was among those saying it was time to have only one match during night sessions at Grand Slams.

But Tiley said: "If you just put one match at night and there's an injury, you don't have anything for fans or broadcasters."

And not all the players mind playing so late.

"The match started at 10:00pm. Kokkinakis made it long. Murray made it long, too," said Stefanos Tsitsipas, the highest seed remaining in the men's draw at three.

"I think tennis likes these kind of matches because there's a story behind (them), there's a great story behind this match and it's going to be remembered.

"I do remember very vividly, very well the match that Baghdatis played with Hewitt. It's somewhere back inside my mind somewhere.

"I do remember this moment."

The 21-year-old Jannik Sinner said he "didn't care" what time he played.

"It's all part of our sport now," the Italian added.

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter

John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
WGAU

Australian Open 2023 Day 7: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 7 Coco Gauff out after upsets; Jessica Pegula advances

Day 7 of the 2023 Australian Open was a bracket buster. Several high seeds went down, but none more surprising than No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Swiatek spent most of 2022 at the top, but she couldn't punch her ticket to the quarterfinals against Elena Rybakina, the 22nd seed. Rybakina beat Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in 89 minutes. She overpowered the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world, slamming six aces and 24 overall winners, nine more than Swiatek,
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
FanSided

Most Australian Open finals appearances: Women’s singles finalists

Which women’s players have made the most Australian Open finals appearances? To reach a Grand Slam final is an incredible achievement, and to do it multiple times at one tournament is something only a select few can say. Most Australian Open finals appearances. The Australian Open is the first...
tennisuptodate.com

"Sometimes you really need to hear the uncomfortable stuff": Bencic feeling effect of Tursunov coaching after reaching second week at Australian Open

Belinda Bencic credited her coach Dmitry Tursunov for tellin her the uncomfortable stuff that helped her book the second week of the Australian Open. Bencic started working with Tursunov just days after he parted ways with Emma Raducanu. A respected coach who helped unlock a few players, Tursunov is currently overseeing a really strong stretch from Bencic. Her recent triumph in Adelaide saw her return to the top 10 after being there a few years ago and she's now pushing even further at the Australian Open.
Yardbarker

World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina

Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com

“They kind of set the tone when I walked on court, and I got booed”: Shelton laughs off hostile reception after Popyrin win

The 20-year-old american played to a full stadium that supported the Aussie, and now will face J.J Wolf. Ben Shelton traveled outside his country for the first time to play a tournament and had to play against a large crowd in his match against Alexey Popyrin. The left-hander knocked out Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Chilean Nicolás Jarry in the first two rounds and played at the Melbourne Arena against the 23-year-old Australian. The American showed a great serve and didn’t concede a break to eliminate Popyrin in front of his home crowd.
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
tennisuptodate.com

Upset day continues in Melbourne as Felix Auger-Aliassime crashes out

Another seed is out of the Australian Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime was outplayed by sudden rising star Jiri Lehecka who is looking rather unstoppable right now. The Czech player began the year with some solid performances but nobody expected him to book a quarter-final in Australia, especially not with a rather tricky draw. Beating players like Coric, Norrie and now Auger-Aliassime is more than respectable for the youngster whose games fits like a glove here.
AFP

AFP

104K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy