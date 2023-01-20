Sadie Sink says Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' short film was a 'bizarre mashup' of 'two different worlds'

Actor Dylan O'Brien, writer-director Taylor Swift and actor Sadie Sink pose together at a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sadie Sink said that Taylor Swift's short film for her song "All Too Well" was a "bizarre mashup."

Sink starred in the Grammy-nominated video as a younger version of Swift.

She said she was surprised to work with Swift since they are in different entertainment industries.

"Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink said her appearance in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film was a "bizarre mashup."

Two years ago, Sink and "Teen Wolf" star Dylan O'Brien appeared in a short film written and directed by Swift herself tied to the release of her second re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)." The film told the story of the newly released 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is played in the background of the video.

When asked about starring in the video on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Thursday, Sink said that she is a fan of Swift but she never thought their paths would cross.

"I did know Taylor Swift and then her team reached out, and I guess she had me in mind for this video. So I said yes, of course," Sink said.

She added: "You would never think that our paths would really cross, someone being in the music industry and then in the film industry. It was like two different worlds. It was like a bizarre mashup but everyone was very excited."

The video had both commercial and critical success and is currently nominated in the best music video category at the Grammy Awards next month.

Swift herself has crossed over into the film industry on numerous occasions, making appearances in movies like "Amsterdam," "Cats" and "The Lorax."

According to a report last month from Variety , the Grammy-winning pop star will also be making her feature directorial debut in the future. Variety reported that Swift has written an original script already, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield told Variety: "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."