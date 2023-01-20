Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Related
newbedfordguide.com
10 people who could run for mayor of New Bedford in 2023
Jon Mitchell has served as New Bedford’s mayor for over a decade but hasn’t committed yet to running for re-election in 2023. A 4-year mayoral term may be hard to commit to if Mayor Mitchell has ambitions for higher office or may just be ready for a change and one should assume the chances he runs for mayor are 50-50%.
Expert: $225 million needed to replace more than 35,000 lead water pipes in RI
Lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children and pregnant women.
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Uprise RI
Yaimani Rivera: Armory area clean up is great, but what about South Providence
Dear Elected Officials (Tiara, Mary Kay, Enrique, Sam and Rachel),. I write with deep disappointment about the decision to fund professional trash cleanup only around the Armory where a temporary warming center is currently located. While I applaud your efforts in responding to the concerns of residents near the Armory (West End), I wonder why the same resources and allocation weren’t granted to residents in South Providence who live in close proximity to Crossroads and Amos House, and where trash that probably doubles the amount the Armory is seeing is generated all year long. Can someone please explain?
Block Island Times
Objections to Ballard’s CRMC application
Responses are rolling in to the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council regarding Ballard’s Inn Realty’s application for an outdoor stage and four tiki bars, which the applicant deems are “temporary mobile structures.” The application also asks to establish a perimeter on the beach adjacent to Ballard’s where the bars would be allowed.
providenceri.gov
Statement from Councilman Oscar Vargas Regarding 6/10 Interchange Project
“I would like to thank Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha for his diligent work bringing charges against Barletta Heavy Division, Inc. and a former employee for dumping illegal waste on the 6/10 interchange construction project. Our neighborhood is not a dumping ground and I hope the individuals alleged to have committed these irresponsible and negligent environmental crimes are met with justice. Olneyville has long suffered from poor community health outcomes, and the reckless actions of wealthy corporations only exacerbates this issue. During his tenure, Attorney General Neronha has fought to protect all Rhode Islanders from consumer crimes, environmental crimes, and threats to public safety. I applaud his continued efforts and look forward to working together towards a safer and healthier Providence for all,” said Councilman Vargas (Ward 15).
newportthisweek.com
Newport’s Longest-Serving Employee Retires
After nearly 50 years with the city, Newport zoning officer Guy Weston retired on Jan. 13. His retirement comes after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and doctors told him to stop working. It was a blow to the long-time city employee, who did not think he would...
On the Job: Electric Boat hiring many positions
Electric Boat has been the primary builder of submarines for the United States Navy for the past 120 years.
Pawtucket-Central Falls train station opens
Two decades later, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center finally opened Monday morning.
newportthisweek.com
Latest Cliff Walk Collapse Draws Council’s Scrutiny
Roughly three weeks after another portion of the Cliff Walk collapsed on Dec. 23, the Newport City Council voted on Jan. 11 to take a closer look at the 3.5-mile oceanside route. The council unanimously approved expansion of an existing contract with GZA GeoEnvironmental, a Providence-based geotechnical and environmental firm,...
GoLocalProv
Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600
Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
middletownri.com
Middletown Senior Center Earns Honors From Newport Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 23, 2023) – The Middletown Senior Center was recently recognized for its outstanding work in the community by members of the Newport Hospital Senior Leadership Team. One of a number of outreach programs run by the Powel Avenue medical and wellness center, hospital staff presented a...
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Benjamin Lescault, 3rd generation of leadership at Grace Barker Health
Grace Barker Health, a skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living and adult day health provider located in Warren, announces that Benjamin Lescault, MSHCA, LNHA, ALRA has been promoted to administrator. The announcement was made by Mark and Mary Beth Lescault, co-owners of Grace Barker Health. At age 26, Mr. Lescault...
iheart.com
RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely
There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
Newport police hiring new recruits, veteran officers
The department is encouraging both new recruits and certified police officers to apply by Tuesday, Feb. 21.
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Let’s Use the “America’s Got Talent” Format to Pick a Police Chief
Providence’s newly minted Mayor, Brett Smiley, has been running for Mayor for ten years. During the course of the decade, he was Providence’s Chief Operating Officer, then-Governor Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff, and then her director of administration, and one would have thought he met numerous people in law enforcement.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
Comments / 1