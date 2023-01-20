ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

10 people who could run for mayor of New Bedford in 2023

Jon Mitchell has served as New Bedford’s mayor for over a decade but hasn’t committed yet to running for re-election in 2023. A 4-year mayoral term may be hard to commit to if Mayor Mitchell has ambitions for higher office or may just be ready for a change and one should assume the chances he runs for mayor are 50-50%.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Uprise RI

Yaimani Rivera: Armory area clean up is great, but what about South Providence

Dear Elected Officials (Tiara, Mary Kay, Enrique, Sam and Rachel),. I write with deep disappointment about the decision to fund professional trash cleanup only around the Armory where a temporary warming center is currently located. While I applaud your efforts in responding to the concerns of residents near the Armory (West End), I wonder why the same resources and allocation weren’t granted to residents in South Providence who live in close proximity to Crossroads and Amos House, and where trash that probably doubles the amount the Armory is seeing is generated all year long. Can someone please explain?
PROVIDENCE, RI
Block Island Times

Objections to Ballard’s CRMC application

Responses are rolling in to the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council regarding Ballard’s Inn Realty’s application for an outdoor stage and four tiki bars, which the applicant deems are “temporary mobile structures.” The application also asks to establish a perimeter on the beach adjacent to Ballard’s where the bars would be allowed.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
providenceri.gov

Statement from Councilman Oscar Vargas Regarding 6/10 Interchange Project

“I would like to thank Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha for his diligent work bringing charges against Barletta Heavy Division, Inc. and a former employee for dumping illegal waste on the 6/10 interchange construction project. Our neighborhood is not a dumping ground and I hope the individuals alleged to have committed these irresponsible and negligent environmental crimes are met with justice. Olneyville has long suffered from poor community health outcomes, and the reckless actions of wealthy corporations only exacerbates this issue. During his tenure, Attorney General Neronha has fought to protect all Rhode Islanders from consumer crimes, environmental crimes, and threats to public safety. I applaud his continued efforts and look forward to working together towards a safer and healthier Providence for all,” said Councilman Vargas (Ward 15).
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Newport’s Longest-Serving Employee Retires

After nearly 50 years with the city, Newport zoning officer Guy Weston retired on Jan. 13. His retirement comes after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and doctors told him to stop working. It was a blow to the long-time city employee, who did not think he would...
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Latest Cliff Walk Collapse Draws Council’s Scrutiny

Roughly three weeks after another portion of the Cliff Walk collapsed on Dec. 23, the Newport City Council voted on Jan. 11 to take a closer look at the 3.5-mile oceanside route. The council unanimously approved expansion of an existing contract with GZA GeoEnvironmental, a Providence-based geotechnical and environmental firm,...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600

Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Middletown Senior Center Earns Honors From Newport Hospital

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 23, 2023) – The Middletown Senior Center was recently recognized for its outstanding work in the community by members of the Newport Hospital Senior Leadership Team. One of a number of outreach programs run by the Powel Avenue medical and wellness center, hospital staff presented a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging

With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely

There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy