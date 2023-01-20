ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal

By George Ochenski
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyVsv_0kLJgKzt00

Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal.

In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands and wildlife in Montana.

Yet, in recent times, we have troubling examples of government agencies, both state and federal, attempting to avoid prudent public scrutiny and the consent of the governed.

The poster child for this form of governmental abuse is the recent Forest Service debacle with the Holland Lake Lodge. In a nutshell, the agency tried to slide a large proposed expansion of the historic Holland Lake Lodge by new owners under the phony cover of a “categorical exclusion” from environmental analysis as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

Categorical exclusions were allowed for simple maintenance projects land management agencies routinely do that are not expected to have any impact on the environment. That would include such activities as painting outhouses, putting new roofs on buildings, painting lines on the parking lots,
et cetera . The exclusion was never intended to be applied to major actions such as the significant expansion of private facilities on public lands operating under the conditions of a special-use permit as in the case of the Holland Lake Lodge.

In fact, the Forest Service has come under significant scrutiny and potential legal liability since the special-use permit is required by law to be immediately canceled upon the sale or transfer of the properties for which it was issued. Despite some rather convoluted attempts to muddle the issue, the simple reality is that Holland Lake Lodge has been purchased, management has changed hands, and the Forest Service decided to ignore the law to facilitate the transfer and expansion without dealing with environmental analysis and pesky public oversight.

That didn’t exactly work out the way the Forest Service hoped. Of the whopping 6,500 comments the agency received, 99% opposed the expansion. In short, the agency attempted to sidestep consent of the governed, and the governed were not one bit happy. The entire project is now in both procedural and legal limbo, and there’s a very big and nasty stain on the Forest Service for even trying to pull a fast one on Montanans. Once the public loses trust in a government agency, it is very difficult to restore credibility. That’s an important lesson for all land management agencies and one the state should heed. Recently, Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out Environmental Assessments with a mere 15-day public review and comment period from the time the material was sent. For decades, the standard timeline for public review and comment on environmental analysis required under the Montana Environmental Policy Act has been 30 days. That standard should remain in place for all the right reasons. Montanans have a great deal of “on the land” knowledge and it’s simply bad public policy to diminish their opportunity to provide input, ask questions, and support, oppose or modify public lands management actions. Yet that’s exactly what a 15-day public review and comment deadline does.

Consent of the governed is not just a feel-good phrase. It’s for real. And when federal, state or local governments propose actions on lands and waters owned by the public, “the governed” deserve a fair shake to weigh in and give or, as in the case of the Holland Lake Lodge, withhold “consent” on their lands and waters.

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.

The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Montanan

Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional

A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday aims to undo a law passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 that subjected ballot initiatives to extra review by interim committees and the Montana Attorney General. At the hearing, multiple attorneys testified the additional oversight is unconstitutional. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, […] The post Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court

As the State of Montana considers changing rules to make getting an abortion using Medicaid more difficult and restrictive, a group of healthcare providers sent a letter via their attorneys warning the state and lawmakers that adopting the proposed rules will lead to a lawsuit. The letter, sent on Monday to Paula Stannard, the chief […] The post Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push

HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Taxation bills start moving: GOP touts economic growth, Dems oppose giveaway to wealthy people

Get ready for a couple of extra pizzas every year — or maybe a tank of gas. If you’re not rich, that’s about the extent of the benefit you’ll get from a key Republican tax bill, said Margaret MacDonald, with Big Sky 55+ of Billings. People earning a median income in Montana will get an […] The post Taxation bills start moving: GOP touts economic growth, Dems oppose giveaway to wealthy people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage

Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in […] The post Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana

In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website.  A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in […] The post Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT

Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
rangerreview.com

Red or Green?

Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
MONTANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,000 Property Tax Rebate for Montana Homeowners Under $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax

Montana homeowners are being primed for a $2,000 property tax rebate for 2023 and 2024. Montana Homeowners to Get $2,000 Property Tax Rebate from $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax. Governor Greg Gianforte proposed a $500 million bill that would provide Montana homeowners with $1,000 in property tax rebates this 2023 and 2024. The funding will come from the state’s $2.4 billion surplus tax. According to the governor, this would be the largest state-administered tax rebate in the country once passed.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy