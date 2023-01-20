Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Atlanta faces Chicago, looks for 5th straight road win
Atlanta Hawks (24-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Hawks play Chicago. The Bulls are 17-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago averages 13.1 turnovers per game and...
ABC7 Chicago
Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory
Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2/3 against Central Division opponents. Indiana allows 116.8 points and has been outscored by...
