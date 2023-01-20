Read full article on original website
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement
Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting of 35-Year-Old-Man in Camden
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on Monday morning in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies
LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Vehicle Stolen from Lakewood Home Found by Police in Atlantic City
The vehicle was stolen from a home in the Forest Avenue area sometime Friday night. Thus evening, police in Atlantic City located the vehicle abandoned, with some items missing. The vehicle was processed and being towed back to Lakewood.
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pound Road in Howell.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey
Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
Mack Brothers From Hamilton And Trenton, Charged With Murder, Burglary And Multiple Weapons Offenses
January 23, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced today that an investigation conducted by the Mercer…
Piscataway home not livable after car crashes into garage; driver hospitalized
Two people were inside Buckingham Drive home at the time of the crash.
Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia
A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
