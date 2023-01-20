ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting of 35-Year-Old-Man in Camden

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on Monday morning in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies

LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey

Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
CAPE MAY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., ​officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

