Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
After prosecutors announced charges against Alec Baldwin for film set shooting, experts say they could be making a 'strange play' to 'threaten' him into taking a plea deal
Prosecutors announced Thursday that they plan to charge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in cinematography Halyna Hutchins' death.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
NY Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff, other liberals blame Monterey shooting on 'bigotry' before facts come out
Before all details were known on the identity of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in Monterey Park Saturday evening, some Twitter users were quick to place white supremacy.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
MSNBC
Officials investigate possible related incident to California dance club mass shooting
Authorities are still searching for the suspect that killed ten people and injured another ten during a mass shooting at a California dance club. Officials are also investigating a possible related incident that is just miles from Monterey Park. Thousands were gathered in the city for a Lunar New Year Festival. Jan. 22, 2023.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President Trump
Former President Trump suffered yet another legal setback on Thursday, when a U.S. district judge ordered him and his lead attorney to pay almost $1 million in costs and fees to numerous defendants, including Hillary Clinton, after a Trump suit the judge found to be without merit. The stark finding appears to have had an instant…
MSNBC
Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked a judge to not release a report of the grand jury probe into possible election interference in the 2020 election by former President Trump and others to the public. NBC's Blayne Alexander has details.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
CA State Sen. on Monterey Park Shooting: 'A lot of trauma, a lot of guilt'
Ryan Nobles spoke to California State Senator Susan Rubio (D) about the mass shooting in Monterey Park.Jan. 23, 2023.
MSNBC
NBC News Exclusive: Surveillance video shows the moment a hero disarmed Monterey Park gunman
In an update to the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California, NBC News obtained this exclusive surveillance video showing the moment when a hero helped disarm the suspected gunman. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
WH: Biden offered up unprecedented access to every room of his home
Senior Advisor and Spokesperson for the WH Counsel's Office, Ian Sams, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in Biden's classified documents.Jan. 23, 2023.
