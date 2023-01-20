ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 11

denise helm
3d ago

When the police are more transparent people will be more recpective to come forward with information. Such as the last two incidents.

Reply
4
Bill Becker
4d ago

It is partially "our" fault. We need to be demanding effective change not more of the same. Mayor Tommy likes to just throw more money to militarize the police more because this wins him votes

Reply
2
Michelle Louise
4d ago

I know we as the citizens have a responsibility to each other and our community, but to constantly put in media, that WE aren't doing the "right thing" makes it appear as if this is somewhat our fault. Please work harder to figure out what we and the police can do to curtail this epidemic of crime.

Reply
2
 

rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford’s $10.5K campaign to discourage panhandling, encourage donating to nonprofits

ROCKFORD — Alan Fagerstrom has seen the generosity and the risk that comes with panhandling on the city’s street corners. The 78-year-old U.S. Army veteran said motorists have stopped to give him food, cash and even clothes. Others have been rude, rolling down their window as a tease only to speed it back up when he approaches. One even tried to tried to hit him with a car door, he said.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man wanted in van theft from Rockford funeral home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is wanted Monday in connection with a van theft from a Rockford funeral home. Rockford police released pictures of the man and encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
ROCKFORD, IL
WHIO Dayton

Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Female inmate found unresponsive at Winnebago Co. Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her. The female was transported to […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

The community gathers to support one local family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
ROCKFORD, IL

