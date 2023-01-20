Read full article on original website
denise helm
3d ago
When the police are more transparent people will be more recpective to come forward with information. Such as the last two incidents.
Reply
4
Bill Becker
4d ago
It is partially "our" fault. We need to be demanding effective change not more of the same. Mayor Tommy likes to just throw more money to militarize the police more because this wins him votes
Reply
2
Michelle Louise
4d ago
I know we as the citizens have a responsibility to each other and our community, but to constantly put in media, that WE aren't doing the "right thing" makes it appear as if this is somewhat our fault. Please work harder to figure out what we and the police can do to curtail this epidemic of crime.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s $10.5K campaign to discourage panhandling, encourage donating to nonprofits
ROCKFORD — Alan Fagerstrom has seen the generosity and the risk that comes with panhandling on the city’s street corners. The 78-year-old U.S. Army veteran said motorists have stopped to give him food, cash and even clothes. Others have been rude, rolling down their window as a tease only to speed it back up when he approaches. One even tried to tried to hit him with a car door, he said.
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
MyStateline.com
Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
WIFR
Man wanted in van theft from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is wanted Monday in connection with a van theft from a Rockford funeral home. Rockford police released pictures of the man and encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
Careless smoking blamed for overnight Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Ogilby Road for a house fire late Sunday night. Officials reported the residents of the home called the fire department around 11:43 p.m. after smelling smoke while they were in the bedroom. The occupants could not find the source of […]
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Kane County man sentenced for 2014 strangulation death of his wife after learning of affair
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Geneva man who strangled his wife to death in 2014 after he discovered she was having an affair was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday. A Kane County judge found 55-year-old Shadwick R. King guilty in August for the first-degree murder of his wife, Kathleen King, in July 2014 after waiving his right to a jury trial.
WIFR
Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
Clean up begins at Rockford’s Capri Restaurant after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A staple Rockford restaurant is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire. The Capri family posted the good news on social media Sunday afternoon. Clean-up at the Capri restaurant will begin this week. A fire caused severe damage to the restaurant in the fall. They will be sharing update on […]
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
Female inmate found unresponsive at Winnebago Co. Jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her. The female was transported to […]
12-year-old suffers broken wrist trying to defend mom from boyfriend
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old suffered a broken wrist attempting to fight off a woman’s boyfriend during a domestic violence incident on Saturday. According to Janesville Police, a child called police to a home, in the 300 block of N. Washington Street, after witnessing their mother being assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Samuel […]
WIFR
The community gathers to support one local family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
Comments / 11