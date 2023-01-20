ROCKFORD — Alan Fagerstrom has seen the generosity and the risk that comes with panhandling on the city’s street corners. The 78-year-old U.S. Army veteran said motorists have stopped to give him food, cash and even clothes. Others have been rude, rolling down their window as a tease only to speed it back up when he approaches. One even tried to tried to hit him with a car door, he said.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO