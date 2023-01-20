Read full article on original website
‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire
WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Edie Syta looked through photos of her mom, Stasia Syta. "My mom was just a beautiful person inside and out," Syta said. She said it's hard to believe it's been nearly one month without her. "I really wish my mom was here...
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
Someone dumped an alligator in the water here in Buffalo. This is an absolutely wild story that happened to Western New York and thankfully, everyone, and the alligator are fine.
39-year-old dead after shooting on East Ferry Street
Buffalo police say a 39-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting on the 200 block of East Ferry Street.
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca.
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
A chat with Chelsea Lovell
As someone not originally from Buffalo, what made you fall in love with it?. I am blown away by the goodness here, and how so many are ready and willing to give to any cause. During the competition, you spoke about domestic abuse and spousal violence. How do you plan to fight these issues?
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County. Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m. The crash is still under investigation and police have not released the name of the person who was killed.
Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour Is Coming To Western New York
Country music's most decorated and legendary duo are making their way back to the Empire State in 2023. And they are not only the most decorated but most likely one of the bands that really helped you fall in love with Country music while you were growing up. I fell...
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
January 21- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market
Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
‘She did a fantastic job and saved that woman’s life’: Local CPR instructor stops class to restart woman’s heart
TOWN OF TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — A local CPR instructor was at the right place at the right time. During a training course Thursday night in the Town of Tonawanda, Karen Mayfield went from teaching how to give CPR, to saving someone’s life with it. “It was wild, and it just, to me, is just […]
Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
