Stafford, NY

News 4 Buffalo

‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire

WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure

Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

A chat with Chelsea Lovell

As someone not originally from Buffalo, what made you fall in love with it?. I am blown away by the goodness here, and how so many are ready and willing to give to any cause. During the competition, you spoke about domestic abuse and spousal violence. How do you plan to fight these issues?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

January 21- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

