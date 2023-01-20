ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Boys hockey: Stoughton falls to Badger East leading Beaver Dam

The Stoughton boys hockey team entered a Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam averaging four goals per game in its past seven contests. Scoring was hard to come by in the Vikings' most recent pair of games. Penalties played a pivotal role in a 7-0 road loss to conference...
Dennis M. Ebert

Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee and earned degrees...
Roger D. Segebrecht

Roger D. Segebrecht, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955. Roger is survived...
Humane Society seeks funding for feathered friends

Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) has a pair of injured feathered friends who won’t be able to return to the wild, and is asking the public for help in paying for their care until permanent homes can be found. According to a Jan. 20 news release, the society’s Wildlife...
Stoughton sustainability survey on the way

As part of its effort to find more sustainable alternatives for area government, businesses and residences, the City of Stoughton’s Sustainability Committee is offering a survey to get ideas on how exactly to do that. And you could be the next to help out with your ideas and opinions.
Current, recent sheriff’s back jail consolidation project

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors last week in asking the Dane County Board to move forward with the Jail Consolidation Project. In a Jan. 17 news release, Barrett and retired sheriffs David Mahoney, Gary Hamblin and Rick Raemisch united with the message that the City-County Building Jail is “unsafe and inhumane,” and that they “represent decades of efforts to replace the outdated facility and replace it with a more modern and reform-focused jail.”
