Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Healthy and confident, Stoughton’s Ethan Soderbloom is finding his groove
Stoughton junior Ethan Soderbloom is on a mission this season. He has won seven straight matches and despite the Vikings losing two Badger East Conference dual meets, Soderbloom remains an anchor to count on in the middle weights. Soderbloom has wrestled at 152 and 160 pounds this season. He has...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Stoughton falls to Badger East leading Beaver Dam
The Stoughton boys hockey team entered a Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam averaging four goals per game in its past seven contests. Scoring was hard to come by in the Vikings' most recent pair of games. Penalties played a pivotal role in a 7-0 road loss to conference...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Stoughton staves off Portage, Kyan Reichhoff in Badger Challenge
Despite a monster 32-point game from Portage senior Kyan Reichhoff, the Stoughton boys basketball team was able to defeat the Warriors 77-60 Friday, Jan. 20, at Mount Horeb High School. The game was a part of the Badger Conference Basketball Challenge. Stoughton (11-3, 6-2 Badger East) came into the clash...
stoughtonnews.com
Dennis M. Ebert
Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee and earned degrees...
stoughtonnews.com
Roger D. Segebrecht
Roger D. Segebrecht, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955. Roger is survived...
stoughtonnews.com
Humane Society seeks funding for feathered friends
Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) has a pair of injured feathered friends who won’t be able to return to the wild, and is asking the public for help in paying for their care until permanent homes can be found. According to a Jan. 20 news release, the society’s Wildlife...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton sustainability survey on the way
As part of its effort to find more sustainable alternatives for area government, businesses and residences, the City of Stoughton’s Sustainability Committee is offering a survey to get ideas on how exactly to do that. And you could be the next to help out with your ideas and opinions.
stoughtonnews.com
Current, recent sheriff’s back jail consolidation project
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors last week in asking the Dane County Board to move forward with the Jail Consolidation Project. In a Jan. 17 news release, Barrett and retired sheriffs David Mahoney, Gary Hamblin and Rick Raemisch united with the message that the City-County Building Jail is “unsafe and inhumane,” and that they “represent decades of efforts to replace the outdated facility and replace it with a more modern and reform-focused jail.”
Comments / 0