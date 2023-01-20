Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors last week in asking the Dane County Board to move forward with the Jail Consolidation Project. In a Jan. 17 news release, Barrett and retired sheriffs David Mahoney, Gary Hamblin and Rick Raemisch united with the message that the City-County Building Jail is “unsafe and inhumane,” and that they “represent decades of efforts to replace the outdated facility and replace it with a more modern and reform-focused jail.”

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO