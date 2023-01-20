ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Debbie Reynolds
3d ago

Those apartments were originally some of the nicest in Little Rock and the area was safe . But then the typical tenants who live for chaos, destruction, crime and you owe me moved in. Now , they need demolished? Sounds soooo familiar.

Look-Out...
3d ago

Its Little Rock way of cleaning out that complex and tearing it down. I got an idea, "Everyone" pack-up and move out to "Chenal/Rodney Parham West Little Rock, put up tents, get out your water holes and connect to residents/businesses hydrants, do an outdoors makeshift shower, and have a barbecue to welcome yourselves to Your New Neighborhood. Knock on doors to use their bathrooms, and many residents have multiple bathrooms. That should do it.. Problem solved...

Shane 49
3d ago

That's Little Rock for you they want your money but they don't try to rectify the problem they just kick people out .It's not a joke it could happen to anybody .You don't know what situation you might find yourself in .You can be up today and down the next .

