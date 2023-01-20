ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Panic! at the Disco Announce Split: ‘It’s Been a Hell of a Journey’

Panic at the Disco, the pop-rock band that formed in Las Vegas nearly 20 years ago and gradually became a solo vehicle for frontman Brendon Urie, announced on Tuesday morning that the group will end after its forthcoming European tour. Urie says he and his wife are expecting their first child and “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.” His statement follows below in full. Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…Growing up...
Beck and Phoenix to Embark on Co-Headlining North American Tour

Art pop anomaly Beck and new wave rockers Phoenix are joining forces for a doubleheader of a tour later this year. Billed as the Summer Odyssey Tour, their co-headlining extravaganza across North America will kick off on August 1 in Seattle, Washington. The 20-date trek will include stops throughout the West and into the East Coast, coming to a close on Sept. 10 in Columbia, Maryland. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them as support along the way.
WHYY

Episode 3: “A Real Fighter”

Ask the average person who’s the most famous boxer from Philadelphia and they’re likely to reply with “Rocky Balboa.” In fact, it was the real-life heavyweight champion Joe Frazier who ran up the Art Museum steps and boxed raw meat sides at a slaughterhouse. We examine who is remembered when we build monuments to our heroes, and who gets left out — and visit the places around Philadelphia where Smokin’ Joe’s legacy lives on.
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

