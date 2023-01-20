Panic at the Disco, the pop-rock band that formed in Las Vegas nearly 20 years ago and gradually became a solo vehicle for frontman Brendon Urie, announced on Tuesday morning that the group will end after its forthcoming European tour. Urie says he and his wife are expecting their first child and “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.” His statement follows below in full. Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…Growing up...

43 MINUTES AGO