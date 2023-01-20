ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
whcuradio.com

Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
WAVERLY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
CORTLAND, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland

Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Car dealership destroyed in early morning fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews have responded to a large fire at a car dealership in Cortland Friday morning. Cortland County 911 dispatchers said it broke out just before 3:00 a.m. at the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3878 Rt. 281. No injuries have...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville theft leads to arrest

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott

The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
ENDICOTT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre house extremely damaged in early afternoon fire

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon. Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier. Photos […]
SAYRE, PA
whcuradio.com

Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy