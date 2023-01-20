Read full article on original website
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
Hydrant struck by snowplow in Endicott, expect dirty water
Endicott residents can expect dirty water after a fire hydrant was struck by a snowplow this morning.
Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott
At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Sayre house extremely damaged in early afternoon fire
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon. Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier. Photos […]
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
NYS Troopers arrest 11, seize illegal firearms, drugs in four day operation in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police conducted a four-day operation from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 in Onondaga County focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking. The Community Stabilization Unit split into five teams of 2 conducting traffic stops and collecting intelligence. They focused their work on the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina.
