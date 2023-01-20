ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

103.9 The Breeze

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert has been posted for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two storms will impact Western New York this week. The first storm is now moving across the Ohio Valley and is currently producing a wet snowfall across the entire area for tonight and early Monday. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. None-the-less, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.
NEW YORK STATE
freightwaves.com

Pitt Ohio adds next-day lanes in New York

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has added 32 next-day lanes in and out of the state of New York. “PITT OHIO is committed to providing our customers with best in class, next day service,” stated Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Expansions such as this one to New York are a result of listening to our customers’ needs and responding with service and solutions they require.”
NEW YORK STATE
PennLive.com

In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
westernmassnews.com

Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Lite 98.7

Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

