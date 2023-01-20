Read full article on original website
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
There's a weather system that will likely bring significant snow to New York State later this week.
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing Concern
Residents of Central New York are questioning what the future holds as they experience an anomaly of unseasonably warm weather amid winter. January 2023 has seen record-breaking temperatures, with the warmest day recorded at 46 degrees in Syracuse and even higher in some areas. December also saw unusual warmth, with the highest degree reaching 63 degrees.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert has been posted for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two storms will impact Western New York this week. The first storm is now moving across the Ohio Valley and is currently producing a wet snowfall across the entire area for tonight and early Monday. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. None-the-less, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.
freightwaves.com
Pitt Ohio adds next-day lanes in New York
Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has added 32 next-day lanes in and out of the state of New York. “PITT OHIO is committed to providing our customers with best in class, next day service,” stated Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Expansions such as this one to New York are a result of listening to our customers’ needs and responding with service and solutions they require.”
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Massive Snowstorm Is Heading For Southern Ontario
It looks like our neighbors to the North will be some of the snow that will move across Western New York this week.
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
Which Fires are Legal in New York? The Great Debate
"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet", Shakespeare reminds us. But what about fires?. A massive debate has erupted between Hudson Valley hikers over the definition of "burn" when it comes to fire regulations on our local trails. It all started when a local resident came across flames in the forest.
westernmassnews.com
Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
8 Spots to Drink and Eat on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail
Have you visited any Finger Lakes wineries lately? We recently revisited New York's premier wine region and recommend our favorite spots to drink and eat along the Finger Lakes wine trail.
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
