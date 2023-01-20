ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Fisk University women's gymnastics team to compete in Lebanon this weekend

By Brianna Hamblin
 4 days ago
For the first time, Fisk University will compete close to home on Friday since becoming the first historically Black college or university to launch a gymnastics team.

Only three meets into the season, the team already has a champion! On Monday freshman Morgan Price won the all-around championship at the University of Georgia.

Now Price, who is a pre-med major at Fisk, will compete in her hometown of Lebanon at the Tennessee College Classic.

It starts at 6 p.m. Central and they will go up against Southeast Missouri State University, Kent State, Lindenwood University, and Ball State University at the Farm Bureau Expo Center.

If you want to actually be there to watch, tickets are $15 cash for adults and $10 for children at the door.

Earlier this month, the team went viral when they were the first HBCU team to compete on the NCAA level at the Super 16 invitational in Las Vegas.

They have a lot of eyes on them and a lot of people cheering them on wanting to see them succeed.

