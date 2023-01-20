More free money, Hochul can give to her select few. People need to be held accountable for their actions. Like when we all were raising our families, we didn't get all the free handouts people are getting today. It's ridiculous.
I think all new Yorkers should get some kind of help with utilities, but when those of us that have paid all along, get no credit for being the ONES that kept NY, EVEN THOSE OF US IN UPSTATE NY, AND I MEAN UOSTATE, NOT SYRACUSE, ON THE CANADIEN BORDER, UPSTATE!!!! , kept NY afloat when all these others lived off the gov.so LETS SEE A CREDIT ON OUR BILLS THat HAVE BEENPAID.
Start making people accountable/responsible for themselves. We do not all want to be dependent on the government.....
