ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

NFL playoff schedule: Watchability rankings for four games of NFL divisional round

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The NFL playoffs' wild-card weekend had wild comebacks, big plays and plenty of hours on the couch.

While the divisional round means fewer games, there could be more than six hours of football consumed on Saturday before six more Sunday. (Sadly, there is no more weekday football until next season.) And we are here to, once again, help prioritize with another watchability rankings.

Last week, the game slotted sixth provided arguably the most exciting moment. The No. 1 matchup had the least tension, but more than 30 million people tuned in anyway.

Here is how we rank the four divisional round games by "watchability" – so you can decides which one to pay the most attention to.

EXPERT PREDICTIONS: USA TODAY Sports' NFL divisional playoff, Super Bowl picks

UPSET ALERT?: Ranking top four seeds based on who should worry most in divisional round

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest news and stories sent to your inbox

4. Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

The second-half comeback completed by Jacksonville had football fans on the edge of their seat last Saturday. They draw the Saturday slot once again against the top-seeded Chiefs. Any game in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays is worth watching. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson played for Kansas City coach Andy Reid and began his coaching career under Reid, whose teams are 30-6 with more than 10 days of rest.

Time/channel: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

3. Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Bring back the 1990s. These two rivals duked it out for the NFC crown throughout the decade. San Francisco has returned to postseason prominence before Dallas, which is trying to make the NFC championship game for the first time in 27 years. All that's standing in its way is the league's top defense and a rookie quarterback who was the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

If not for the inconsistency that has plagued Dallas all season and San Francisco's 11-game winning streak, this game would be higher on the list.

Time/channel: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

2. New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Like the other NFC divisional game, this is another rivalry packed into the matchup. The upset-minded Giants took care of business against the Minnesota Vikings to set up a date with the No. 1 seed for the third time in five weeks. The Eagles won both previous matchups, but Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury and the Giants' momentum will make this one worth keeping an extra set of eyes on.

Time/channel: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKo4P_0kLJdi5q00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen sets to throw during the first quarter against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, 2023. Kareem Elgazzar, USA TODAY Sports

1. Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

The first matchup between these teams ended when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest six minutes into the game. His miraculous recovery since – Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin is around the team almost daily now – has been inspiring for the entire country.

Now a rematch is set. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Buffalo's Josh Allen are two of the league's young, star quarterbacks. The battle between the Buffalo offense and Cincinnati defense will be one to watch. How Burrow holds up behind a depleted offensive line will be another key element.

If there is one game to be in your seat for before kickoff, it's this one. The potential image of Hamlin running out with the team will have many emotions attached to it.

Time/channel: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff schedule: Watchability rankings for four games of NFL divisional round

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.  Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision

Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night.  Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line.  It's an inexcusable decision, ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Bills Have Special Guest At Sunday's Game

The Buffalo Bills have a special guest in attendance for today's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But we're not talking about Damar Hamlin. Photos coming out of the Bills parking lot shows that former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the game as a fan. This is ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral

Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Sick Of 1 Prominent Commercial

Make it stop, please. The Paul Giamatti "Einstein" commercial for Verizon has been airing heavily throughout the 2022 postseason. NFL fans have seen enough of it. "Please stop this commercial," Barstool Sports tweeted on Sunday night. It needs to end. "This commercial deserves all the hate that the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

George Kittle’s Wife: Everything To Know About 49ers Tight End’s Lady Claire Kittle

George Kittle will be one of the most exciting players to watch during Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end, 29, has been one of the most exciting players during the playoff season. By his side throughout his career, he’s had his now-wife Claire cheering him on! She’ll undoubtedly be rooting for him during the playoff game on Sunday, January 29. Find out everything you need to know about George and Claire’s relationship here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

757K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy