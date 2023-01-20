ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Google to lay off 12,000 employees, the latest tech giant to cut thousands of jobs

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxJKn_0kLJdgKO00

Google announced Friday that it planned to cut about 12,000 jobs, joining other tech giants who are downsizing staff by the thousands.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, confirmed the layoffs in an email sent to Google employees, which was later published in a Google blog post .

The job cuts would reduce the company's workforce by about 6%.

"This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that," Pichai wrote. "The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.

"Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

Tracking tech layoffs: Why companies like Amazon and Meta cut jobs in 2022

Pichai said the layoffs reflect the result of a “rigorous review" of Google's operations. The jobs being eliminated will be "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions," he said.

How many employees does Google have?

According to a regulatory filing in September 2022 , Alphabet said it employed nearly 187,000 people, compared with about 150,000 employees at the end of 2021 and 119,000 in 2019.

The 12,000 job cuts announced Friday represent more than 6% of total staff.

Have employees affected by Google's layoffs been notified?

According to Pichai's message, U.S. employees have already been notified. He noted that the process will take longer in other countries  because of local laws and practices.

In the U.S., employees who are laid off will be paid for the notification period (60 days), 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. Google will also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks plus two additional weeks for every year an employee worked at Google – as well as six months of health care, immigration support and job placement services, according to Friday's message.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Alphabet stock (GOOG)

Alphabet's stock (GOOG) was up more than 2% in early trading Friday.

Google's layoffs join Amazon, Microsoft and more

Google isn't the only tech giant that has initiated mass layoffs in recent months.

Accounting for Google's staff cuts, more than 200,000 tech industry workers have been laid off since the start of 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi .

Earlier this week, Amazon began laying off thousands of employees. On Jan. 4, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company planned to cut more than 18,000 employees "between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today."

New layoff notifications for about 8,000 employees began Wednesday – just months after an initial round of 10,000 job cuts.

Wednesday: Amazon begins next round of layoffs, as tech giant cuts total of more than 18,000 jobs

Also this week: Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees starting Wednesday; roughly 5% of workforce affected

Also on Wednesday, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts , or nearly 5% of its workforce. And Facebook parent Meta announced 11,000 job cuts , or 13% of its workforce, in November.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google to lay off 12,000 employees, the latest tech giant to cut thousands of jobs

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

757K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy