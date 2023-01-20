ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Google slashing 12,000 jobs amid widening tech industry layoffs

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmUq4_0kLJdXKj00

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.

CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company’s news blog .

The firings adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry. Just this month, there have been at least 48,000 job cuts announced by major companies in the sector.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations.

The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Pichai said.

Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees as revenue growth slows

In a regulatory filing late last year, the company said that it employed nearly 187,000 people.

Pichai said that Google, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, was “bound to go through difficult economic cycles.”

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he wrote.

There will be job cuts in the U.S. and in other countries, according to Pchai’s letter.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5% of its workforce. Amazon has said it’s cutting 18,000 jobs, although that’s a fraction of its 1.5 million strong workforce. Facebook parent Meta is shedding 11,000 positions, or 13% of its workers, while business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of the total. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slashed jobs at the company after he acquired it last fall.

Employment in the U.S. has been resilient despite signs of a slowing economy, and there were another 223,000 jobs added in December. Yet the tech sector grew exceptionally fast over the last several years due to increased demand as employees began to work remotely.

CEOs of a number of companies have taken blame for growing too fast, yet those same companies, even after the latest round of job cuts, remain much larger than they were before the economic boom from the pandemic began.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Benzinga

Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Tuesday Upgrades Downgrades: Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate, Shopify, Skyworks, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday, Zoom Video

Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
WANE 15

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy