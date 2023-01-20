ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lgl4M_0kLJdLzF00

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.

Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, the spokesperson said: "The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.
Reuters

Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin responded to comparisons between himself and the monk Rasputin who treated the son of the last tsar for haemophilia, saying on Sunday his job was not to staunch bleeding but to spill the blood of Russia's enemies.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy