Meteor lights up the sky, sonic boom wakes up some in Green Country

Did you hear a loud boom overnight? See a meteor shooting across the sky?

If you did then you're not alone! The 2 News Oklahoma newsroom got dozens of calls about the sound and the light overnight. Several people sent in videos from their security cameras that showed the light in their yards.

We did some digging and found large meteors can cause a sonic boom which is often heard "before they are slowed to below the speed of sound by Earth's atmosphere."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --