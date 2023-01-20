ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Meteor lights up the sky, sonic boom wakes up some in Green Country

By Caitlin Huggins
 4 days ago
Did you hear a loud boom overnight? See a meteor shooting across the sky?

If you did then you're not alone! The 2 News Oklahoma newsroom got dozens of calls about the sound and the light overnight. Several people sent in videos from their security cameras that showed the light in their yards.

We did some digging and found large meteors can cause a sonic boom which is often heard "before they are slowed to below the speed of sound by Earth's atmosphere."

msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
