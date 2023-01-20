Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. -- Josh Romano, the one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper who was tried and convicted last year for embezzling more than $1 million from a lender, has been sentenced for those crimes to a term of nine years in federal prison. The punishment was handed down Thursday morning by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in front of a gallery of Romano’s supporters on one side of the courtroom and federal investigators and one of Romano’s victims on the other. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

