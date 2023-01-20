Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again

Love recognizes no barriers. But in real life, is that even true? Well, it is! Despite their nations conflicting many years ago. Pireya and Yousuf crossed all barriers full of hope. They got engaged in 2021 and finally tied the knot on June 2022! The duo rolled their sleeves and DIYed many of their pre-wedding functions. It was a lovely way to add personal touches to each event! They dived into their wedding planning with a clear vision of wanting to transport their loved ones to their motherlands for a celebration that incorporated many elements and traditions of their cultures. Sought after planning experts, Richmond Bridal Consulting helped them plan and execute their main events at the fabulous Renaissance. The splendid venue's architecture was a beautiful canvas for Daisy Malik Decor to create a dreamy decor with red accents against white linens and bright gold drapery. While vibrant red roses arranged in tight tall vases floated above each table! Amidst this magical red wonderland, the duo wed in a traditional Nikkah ceremony and then offered a lively reception for their nearest and dearest. Maharani Pireya was breathtaking! The stylish bride opted for a richly embroidered cherry red lehenga set by Maharani Fashions while Afshan Makeup Artistry created a bold makeup look, sure to elevate any attire! Perfectly accessorized with an elaborate jewelry set, her exuberant bridal trousseau was a striking fashion masterpiece. The bridal entourage flaunted exquisite Gharara Suits in dusty rose shades and matching hairstyles. They all looked beautiful as they twirled and danced during the performances! Guests dined thanks to Al-Medinah Restaurant. The traditional restaurant catered for the reception and served the best meals for the partygoers and newlyweds. And last but not least, Cake Man's Boss created a four-tiered red fondant cake decorated with edible gold lace so everyone could enjoy honoring the newlyweds. There was something magical about this soiree that Arazo Studios perfectly captured, and we gathered in a curated gallery! See the most charming and epic moments of this fusion wedding that knew no boundaries. Just click here.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO