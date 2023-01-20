Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the massive Diamond District development in the works across the street, the aging Greyhound bus station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is getting some renewed attention. The station and its nearly 5-acre parcel were sold late last month to Connecticut-based hedge fund Twenty Lake Holdings. But the new owner isn’t looking to hold onto the property for long. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .
Love recognizes no barriers. But in real life, is that even true? Well, it is! Despite their nations conflicting many years ago. Pireya and Yousuf crossed all barriers full of hope. They got engaged in 2021 and finally tied the knot on June 2022! The duo rolled their sleeves and DIYed many of their pre-wedding functions. It was a lovely way to add personal touches to each event! They dived into their wedding planning with a clear vision of wanting to transport their loved ones to their motherlands for a celebration that incorporated many elements and traditions of their cultures. Sought after planning experts, Richmond Bridal Consulting helped them plan and execute their main events at the fabulous Renaissance. The splendid venue's architecture was a beautiful canvas for Daisy Malik Decor to create a dreamy decor with red accents against white linens and bright gold drapery. While vibrant red roses arranged in tight tall vases floated above each table! Amidst this magical red wonderland, the duo wed in a traditional Nikkah ceremony and then offered a lively reception for their nearest and dearest. Maharani Pireya was breathtaking! The stylish bride opted for a richly embroidered cherry red lehenga set by Maharani Fashions while Afshan Makeup Artistry created a bold makeup look, sure to elevate any attire! Perfectly accessorized with an elaborate jewelry set, her exuberant bridal trousseau was a striking fashion masterpiece. The bridal entourage flaunted exquisite Gharara Suits in dusty rose shades and matching hairstyles. They all looked beautiful as they twirled and danced during the performances! Guests dined thanks to Al-Medinah Restaurant. The traditional restaurant catered for the reception and served the best meals for the partygoers and newlyweds. And last but not least, Cake Man's Boss created a four-tiered red fondant cake decorated with edible gold lace so everyone could enjoy honoring the newlyweds. There was something magical about this soiree that Arazo Studios perfectly captured, and we gathered in a curated gallery! See the most charming and epic moments of this fusion wedding that knew no boundaries. Just click here.
It’s the stuff of stress dreams: You walk outside to find that your car is no longer where you left it. Was it towed or stolen? If it was in the city of Richmond, you can now go online to determine whether it was towed and where it is located.
A Richmond-based real estate company has purchased three office buildings in western Henrico County for $5.35 million, Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC announced Monday. Formerly the headquarters of education research company EAB, the buildings are located at 1910, 1920 and 1950 E. Parham Drive. Marwaha Property Management, doing business as Marwaha Business Park LLC, purchased the buildings from SIR Properties Trust, a Henrico real estate developer. The buildings are 33,900 square feet, 28,800 square feet and 26,190 square feet.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact. She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia....
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash in the southbound lanes took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvidere Street bridge. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups extend to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
39-year-old Webb Estes to take over as president of Estes Express Lines. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines is passing its leadership baton from father to son, with Webb Estes, the great-grandson of founder W.W. Estes, now taking over as company president. The trucking and logistics company is ready to say goodbye to some of the biggest challenges it faced during the height of the pandemic and forge into the future under his leadership.
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
Comments / 5