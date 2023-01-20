Science teacher at Riverside Middle School receives 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This is Zachary Sharp, a strict but kindhearted 6th-grade science teacher at Riverside Middle School who only wants the best for his students.

"I want them to feel like they have a spot in this community, in this school," said Mr. Sharp.

"I want them to just have a true passion in science and want to explore more, broaden their horizon. Let them get as much exposure to any little thing that they can."

Not only is he a teacher at Riverside, he went there as a student.

"When I was in middle school we lived on the West End and we came over from Big Sky to Riverside and we got to meet, I would say, a huge diverse population. All the teachers were amazing. I just had such a great experience with the teachers, with friends and then went to West, went to Bozeman, did some athletics there, and then when the job opportunity opened here I said I absolutely have to come back to Riverside and be a part of this and I just haven't looked back since. It's been amazing to be part of this community."

For being a well-loved and well-respected teacher, Mr. Sharp was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.