Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Bettendorf School District selling ‘Black Voices Matter’ shirts, middle school room has sexuality flags plastered around BLM poster
The Bettendorf School District is currently selling “Black Voices Matter” shirts. In addition, a middle school classroom has various “pride” flags on the wall around a posted that proclaims “Black Lives Matter” as well as other politically charged taglines. Black Voices Matter is an...
977wmoi.com
WIU and John Wood Community College Sign Agricultural Articulation Agreement
Left to Right: WIU School of Agriculture Director Andrew Baker; WIU College of Business and Technology Dean Craig Conrad; WIU Provost and Academic Vice President Manoochehr Zoghi; WIU President Guiyou Huang; JWCC President Bryan Renfro; JWCC Vice President of Instruction Laurel Klinkenberg; JWCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Dave Hetzler; and JWCC Director of Ag Sciences Complex Mike Tenhouse.
Central Illinois Proud
Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom
PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
977wmoi.com
HT Custer Park Public Design Workshop Public Meeting in Galesburg
The City of Galesburg will host a public meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at King Elementary School, for citizens to provide input on the proposed improvements at HT Custer Park. The City of Galesburg was awarded an Open Space and Land Acquisition Development (OSLAD) grant in...
tspr.org
New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital
A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
tspr.org
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
ourquadcities.com
Klingner will dedicate room to David Meyer
The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release. ABOUT DAVID MEYER. David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating...
977wmoi.com
Free Smoke Alarm Installation Offered Locally by Monmouth Fire Department
Back in 2017, the state of Illinois passed an update to the Smoke Detector Act that requires residents to replace their smoke alarms that have ten year long-life lithium batteries, which took effect at the beginning of this year. Communications Director Ken Helms informs the Monmouth Fire Department has a smoke detector program sponsored by the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors inside residents’ homes:
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
977wmoi.com
James J. Sayers
James J. Sayers, 71, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 1:42 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at Roseville Rehab & Healthcare, Roseville, IL. He was born on May 26, 1951 in Peoria, IL. James worked at Meling’s Restaurant in Monmouth for many years as a dishwasher and assisted the janitorial...
Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition
Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Study-Abroad Group Discovers History, Hospitality and ‘Heaven’ in Greece
“Greek life” took on a whole new meaning for 17 Monmouth College students who traveled to Greece during Christmas break. Led by faculty from the College’s classics and communication studies departments, the group rang in the new year in Olympia, the town that hosted the ancient Olympic games.
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
Body found after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Update - 6:05 p.m. Rockford police have announced the discovery of the body previously missing from the stolen funeral home van. The police department's Twitter account released an update at 6:05 p.m. making the announcement. Police said that the man's body had been found in the...
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Comments / 0