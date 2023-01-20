Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Diner called 'Woke' caused absolute chaos among conservativesAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: UConn replacing Gampel Pavilion court
The fifth-ranked UConn women are in for a tough battle as they face DePaul Monday night in Storrs. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Game of the Week in Glastonbury. Glastonbury hosts Newington in girls basketball for the FNF game of the week. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Newington visits Glastonbury in girls basketball.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
Eyewitness News
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
Eyewitness News
CT flags lowered to half staff in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor ordered flags in Connecticut to half staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA over the weekend. Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Sunday night and said it was in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut's governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence.
Eyewitness News
Examining Connecticut’s catalytic converter laws as thefts continue
(WFSB) - These most recent catalytic converter thefts are just another example of the continued and growing problem in our state. There is a new law in place designed to make it harder to sell catalytic converters but is it working, and why are they so valuable?. It kind of...
Eyewitness News
Predicted rainy and snowy weather forces early dismissal
Law aimed at making catalytic converters harder to sell. NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut's governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence.
Eyewitness News
Get ready to expect a mixture of rain and snow the rest of Monday
NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut's governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence.
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to reduce car tax
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
Eyewitness News
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers...
Eyewitness News
Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade; state representatives react
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that granted the right to an abortion. This year has been a little different after the court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, taking away the constitutional right to abortion and leaving it up to the states.
