ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: UConn replacing Gampel Pavilion court

The fifth-ranked UConn women are in for a tough battle as they face DePaul Monday night in Storrs. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Game of the Week in Glastonbury. Glastonbury hosts Newington in girls basketball for the FNF game of the week. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Newington visits Glastonbury in girls basketball. Updated:...
STORRS, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Tracking today's storm and a look ahead at our next alert. Updated: 3 hours...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Predicted rainy and snowy weather forces early dismissal

Law aimed at making catalytic converters harder to sell. NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Tracking today's storm and a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Get ready to expect a mixture of rain and snow the rest of Monday

NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Tracking today's storm and a look ahead at our next alert. Updated: 3 hours...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to reduce car tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy