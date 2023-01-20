Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Rapid City police investigating fatal shooting
One person is dead after a shooting in a Rapid City apartment. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the northside apartment complex Saturday night. Officers found a man in his 20s at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
kotatv.com
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially, Monday’s hearing for 17-year-old James Hight was for him to be tried in juvenile court. But last week Hight, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea for first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jayden Russell. Hight could...
KELOLAND TV
RC police address latest officer involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An officer involved shooting in North Rapid City has left one person dead. This is the first officer involved shooting of 2023. Last year, there were four just in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. At around 10 p.m....
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KEVN
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
KEVN
Rapid City women's rights protest
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. Saturday night RCPD was dispatched for a report of multiple gunshots inside an apartment building. Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6 hours ago. Both beginners and...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
KELOLAND TV
Freezing Fog Possible Tonight and Tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brings a quiet start to the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon are very seasonable with 20s in the east and 30s in the west. Winds are light this afternoon at 5 to 10 MPH. Central and eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with thicker clouds even areas of fog.
newscenter1.tv
Did you win the Salvation Army’s “Ring for Bling” drawing? Check here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Back for its third season, The Salvation Army of the Black Hills and Riddle’s Jewelers in Rapid City have announced the winner of their “Ring For Bling” drawing: Tom Rau. Rau is a realtor in the area and has volunteered to ring the...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
newscenter1.tv
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
KEVN
Chance of snow throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
newscenter1.tv
What is the Point-In-Time Count and why is it important? Check it out here.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In Rapid City and all across the state, organizations that help homeless residents find housing and access to other important services will conduct their Point In Time (PIT) count, which provides the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department of the federal government an understanding of the number of homeless people in cities across the nation. In Rapid City, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition Coordinator Amy Ritchie is preparing volunteers to conduct the count in town and explains more on the reason and importance of the count.
newscenter1.tv
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders pull away to beat Brookings, Cobblers falls to Watertown
RAPID CITY, S.D. The Rapid City Stevens boys won for the second time in three game with a victory over Brookings on Saturday, 61-48. The Raiders are now 3-7 on the season, while Brookings falls to 1-8. Stevens will host Mitchell on Friday, Jan. 27 followed by Huron on Jan....
