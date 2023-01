CHEYENNE — The inside play of Kysar Jolley and the outside shooting of Nathan Mirich sparked Cheyenne East to a 77-56 victory over visiting Laramie on Thursday night.

Mirich finished with a game-high 23 points. The junior guard made six 3-pointers to help East open Class 4A Southeast Quadrant play with a win. He had 20 points in the first half alone.