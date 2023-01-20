ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

B102.7

PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost

The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Food Pantries and Food Programs

Hard times can hit anyone. A bit of bad luck can snowball and knock your life off kilter. There is no shame in getting a helping hand to whether the thought times and get back on track. If you find yourself in need of some food assistance, there are several...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles

Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History

This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!

This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

USF Men’s Basketball Takes Down St. Cloud and Splits Weekend

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today's NSIC cross-conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. The Cougars hit a season-high 19 three-pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high of 17 set back in December against Concordia – St. Paul.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota

Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
HUMBOLDT, SD
B102.7

Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska

Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
NEBRASKA STATE
B102.7

How Can You Stay Up To Date With USD Sports?

How can you stay up to date on the University of South Dakota sports scene throughout the year?. The answer is very simple, you can always get updates on USD sports at GoYotes.com. On their home page, you will find access to all the sports under the USD Athletic Department,...
VERMILLION, SD
B102.7

UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19

School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

