Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
doorcountydailynews.com
Legislature poised to move on PFAS with surplus money
In the wake of another Wisconsin community being negatively impacted by PFAS contamination, leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are aiming at the issue with the state’s budget surplus. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Friday that they issued well-specific drinking water advisories in the Town of Stella in Oneida County. The advisories were needed after dozens of residences found high concentrations of PFAS in their water. The state regulators issued a similar PFAS-related warning to those who might eat fish caught in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage. The human-made chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” and have been linked to certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility. State legislators are now looking at the state’s nearly $7 billion budget surplus as a starting point to get something done. Clean Water Action Council Executive Director Dean Hoegger says it is an important issue that needs money to address it.
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wisconsin Timber Company Fined for Back Wages and Civil Penalties
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. According to Rich Kremer with...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
wxpr.org
Local nonprofits affected by end of Amazon funding program
After 10 years, Amazon has announced it will end its 'AmazonSmile' program, which has provided many local nonprofits with a reliable source of funding. Leaders at places like Wild Instincts in Rhinelander and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin are now forced to find ways to fill the gap. "It's kind of...
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
northernnewsnow.com
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
empowerwisconsin.org
What we hope Gov. Evers says
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech before both chambers of the Legislature and the judiciary. Like many governors before him, a pronouncement that the state of the state is strong is all but to be expected. But is this truly the state of affairs in Wisconsin? Is state government serving the needs of its citizens and providing the services that we all expect? With a looming recession, is state government looking at how to help Wisconsinites — or at least not make things worse?
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
spectrumnews1.com
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling
MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
Free fishing weekend in Wisconsin allows everyone to cast a line without needed a license
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s a new year, and a great time to pick up a new hobby to get outdoors. This weekend is Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekend. Everyone can pick up a pole and drop a line without having a fishing license. All fishing regulations are still in effect. This weekend gives people a chance to try something...
wearegreenbay.com
We Energies crews from Wisconsin save driver that flew off hill while helping restore power in California
(WFRV) – We Energies traveled over to California to help restore power after major storms in the area. However, they did a little more than restore power. “We wrapped up our power restoration efforts in central California and had just started our trip home when a driver of an SUV lost control, shot across the freeway median, and went airborne down a 75-foot embankment,” said Jeb Loth, a We Energies operations supervisor.
Assembly approves bail amendment, welfare work requirement for April ballot
Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers passed two measures Thursday that voters will see on ballots in April, when they go to vote in the competitive election for the state Supreme Court. The first measure is a proposed constitutional amendment that will change the way bail is set by judges in Wisconsin, and...
KSDK
Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin Democrats continue efforts to put abortion referendum to voters
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democrats are forging ahead with another attempt to put an abortion rights resolution in front of voters this spring. During a news conference Monday marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade that codified abortion rights nationwide, Democratic lawmakers introduced a joint resolution to put an advisory referendum on whether to overturn the state's 1849 abortion ban on the ballot for the April 4 election.
CBS 58
Medical professionals discuss abortion ban, impact on patients with HHS secretary
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin medical professionals shared their experiences since the overturn of Roe V. Wade just a couple of days shy of the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case. "As soon as somebody is there for a pregnancy test, and their option is 'I want...
Comments / 4