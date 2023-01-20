Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
Boyfriend charged with murder after missing Texas woman's body is found buried in a field
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping is now charged with murder after his missing girlfriend's body was reportedly found buried near his home. Kayla Kelly, 33, was reported missing to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Jan. 11 after her friends...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
fox4news.com
Mother of teen killed in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger says she's already forgiven killer
FORT WORTH, Texas - The family of the teen killed in a shooting at a Whataburger near Paschal High Friday said he worked at the fast food restaurant and would often wait there for a ride. Someone shot Zecheriah Trevino and his female cousin there. He didn't make it. Fort...
Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run
16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured. The high school has councselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over
Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend
Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
ketr.org
Greenville man shot, killed on Sunday morning
In Hunt County on Sunday, a man was shot to death. Greenville police say they have a suspect in custody. A release from the department says emergency dispatchers received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning from a woman calling from around County Road 4108 near Greenville. The caller told the dispatcher that her husband had been kidnapped at gunpoint by three people. The caller also said that she and her brother just heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found a dead man on County Road 4106. The man has been identified as Homero Leos and officials have ruled his death a homicide. Police say they have arrested and booked Silviano Robles, the brother-in-law of Leos. Robles is in the Hunt County Detention center, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of murder.
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
Comments / 1