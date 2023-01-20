ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

WFAA

Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

KXII.com

Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
GAINESVILLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend

Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
FORT WORTH, TX
ketr.org

Greenville man shot, killed on Sunday morning

In Hunt County on Sunday, a man was shot to death. Greenville police say they have a suspect in custody. A release from the department says emergency dispatchers received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning from a woman calling from around County Road 4108 near Greenville. The caller told the dispatcher that her husband had been kidnapped at gunpoint by three people. The caller also said that she and her brother just heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found a dead man on County Road 4106. The man has been identified as Homero Leos and officials have ruled his death a homicide. Police say they have arrested and booked Silviano Robles, the brother-in-law of Leos. Robles is in the Hunt County Detention center, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of murder.
GREENVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

