In Hunt County on Sunday, a man was shot to death. Greenville police say they have a suspect in custody. A release from the department says emergency dispatchers received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning from a woman calling from around County Road 4108 near Greenville. The caller told the dispatcher that her husband had been kidnapped at gunpoint by three people. The caller also said that she and her brother just heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found a dead man on County Road 4106. The man has been identified as Homero Leos and officials have ruled his death a homicide. Police say they have arrested and booked Silviano Robles, the brother-in-law of Leos. Robles is in the Hunt County Detention center, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of murder.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO