Tennessee State

courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Scattered rain and possible flurries for a frigid overnight Sunday Forecast

Scattered showers will remain overhead through the wee hours of the morning. The overnight low temperature is going to fall to the mid-30sm meaning that some of our more mountainous regions or those in Southern Tennessee could fall to near freezing. This means that some flurries could create a light dusting overnight for some, but there will be no major impacts for anyone.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a winner! One lucky player from LaFollette won $4 million dollars from the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. The winner matched all five white balls drawn to secure the base prize of $1 million dollars. However, their luck continues. Because they chose the Megaplier...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

Weather, in winter months especially, can impact the amount of energy being used. Sales tax holiday could be coming to grocery stores in Tennessee. Two bills are in the state General Assembly. One would give Tennesseans aged 70 and up, a sales tax holiday on groceries for July through September. The other would give all Tennesseans the same tax break on groceries for August and September.
