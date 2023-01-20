ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian State TV Host Says There Was No Other Choice But to Invade Ukraine

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested Russia had "no other choice" but to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and that doing so has "saved millions of lives."

The clip of Rossiya-1 host Solovyov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin , was shared on Twitter on Thursday by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

"I sometimes wonder what goes on inside his head as he says all this," Gerashchenko tweeted.

Solovyov, who's been nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his support of the Kremlin, made the remarks during an episode of his radio show, Full Contact (Polniy Kontakt).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tbduk_0kLJbhzr00

"What would have happened if we hadn't stopped the Ukrainian Nazis on the counter? In a few hours they would have reached Russia's borders in Donbas, destroying the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, wiping it off the face of the earth with the artillery their NATO b****rds have provided them since 2014," he said.

The state TV presenter was repeating the rhetoric that was used by Putin to justify his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The Russian president said last February that his "special military operation" sought to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. Putin has often referred to the Ukrainian government and its armed forces as neo-Nazis. Kyiv and the international community have rejected the veracity of those goals.

Solovyov continued by saying that if Russia hadn't invaded, Ukrainians would have entered Crimea—the Black Sea peninsula that Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"They would have brought death and destruction! On February 24 we had no other choices. We saved millions of lives of our compatriots, those who put their faith in us," he concluded.

Since the start of the war nearly a year ago, Solovyov has been a vocal supporter. He has recently ramped up his support of the conflict, calling it a "holy war" against "Satanism."

The presenter recently replayed a clip of himself giving a pep talk to troops fighting in Ukraine.

The Kremlin propagandist said 50 countries are against Russia, and that they're united by "Satanism."

"No matter what they say, no matter how they try to find beautiful words, this candy has a rotten filling. The destiny of this country depends on you. If we don't win, not Russia but the whole world will disappear. Who needs the world if there is not Russia in it?" he concluded.

Solovyov finished his broadcast on state TV by saying: "We are fighting against Satanists. This is a holy war and we have to win."

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's foreign ministry for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 285

Shane Edwards
3d ago

WOW... HOLY CRAP THEY ARE SO SO DELUSIONAL!!! The reality is it wasn't business as usual once Zelensky took over. He began weeding out all of the corrupt Pro-Russian loyalists, Separatists, and Mafia. Zelensky was forging stronger relations with NATO, and his popularity was off the charts. Russia knew they would inevitably lose Crimea and any chance to take Ukraine back unless they could disrupt the path towards a stable, democratic country that Zelensky had Ukraine on. That's the reality! If it were to save lives, and that was true, Russia would've been so much better of paying to simply relocate all of the people they claim want to be in Russia. Instead, they invaded terribly miscalculating just how strong Ukraine has become, how popular Zelensky had become already, and how strong the West's commitment to Zelensky had evolved. Now, they are struggling to save face against possibly once of the world's greatest blunders in a long time!

Reply(14)
98
Scott Hiser
3d ago

This is all about the mineral rich Dombås area and one of the largest natural gas reservoirs in the world, there. The ports, the off shore oil "rights" is what he wants. The de-nazifying is just an excuse to invade their country. THIEVES... That's all they are.

Reply(7)
53
Robert Smith
3d ago

yes comrad , russia wants to only fight nations that don't have the resources to fight back , as you can see their incompetence, and there lousy equipment

Reply(1)
59
Related
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War

Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war. It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops. This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1...
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Is 'Withdrawn, Silent & Deeply Preoccupied' As Sick Russian Leader Continues Suspected Cancer Treatments

Vladimir Putin has become “withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied” as he continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.The sudden development comes following months of speculation surrounding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health as he also struggles to successfully take Ukraine in a war that started nearly one year ago.According to General SVR, a Russian Telegram channel that claims to have sources posted within the Kremlin, Putin’s current “course of treatment” has also drastically affected his “psycho-emotional state.”“Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic...
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1103M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy