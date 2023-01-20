ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Coming from a Home

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department responded to a call on Thursday evening about smoke inside a house.

Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at approximately 5:00 p.m. at 201 Elm Street in Red Oak. The five tenants, one adult, and four children evacuated the home and alerted firefighters that the fire was coming from the basement. Crews found smoke coming from a malfunctioning furnace. Fire Crews isolated the furnace unit and confirmed there was no fire.

The only damage to the residence was a light smoke odor.

The Landlord/owner Dennis Larson made arrangements to repair the furnace. There were no injuries, and tenants made other living arrangements and will return to the home once the furnace repairs are completed.

The Red Oak Police Department assisted the Red Oak Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Mid-American Utilities.

(Photo: Courtesy of the Red Oak Fire Department)

