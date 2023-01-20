Taylor column: Logan Wilson is the embodiment of Wyoming football
No one was surprised when Logan Wilson forced a fumble that led to a game-winning touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.
At least, no one was surprised in Wyoming.
