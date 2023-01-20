ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Over 100,000 Without Power in New England Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 20,000 customers without electricity at 7:45 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape. That number held through much of Monday night, with the lights out for just over 20,000 customers around 11 p.m.
Former Massachusetts State Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham Dies at 73

Thomas F. Birmingham, a former Massachusetts State Senate President, died at 73 on Friday, according to The Boston Globe. He was President of the Massachusetts State Senate from 1996 until 2002. “Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect...
NH Ice Castles Opening Friday After Delays Due to Warm Weather

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are finally scheduled to open this week after being delayed due to this winter's warm temperatures. "Hey New England!! We're sliding into your feed with some great news," the attraction posted on Facebook Sunday. "Mother Nature is finally cooperating, so Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will officially open this Friday, January 27!" The first visitors will be allowed in starting at 3 p.m.
Seasonable and Quiet Saturday in New England

It’s a seasonable day across New England with mostly quiet and calm conditions inland. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s across southern New England. Increasing sun continues this afternoon with a quiet evening. It’s off in the coast where we’re tracking slightly higher seas coinciding with astronomical...
Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
10 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured when a gunman walked into a ballroom dance hall and started shooting on Lunar New Year's eve. Thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area before the gunman started shooting at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time. The two-day event was considered one of the largest lunar new year events in Southern California.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

