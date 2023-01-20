Read full article on original website
Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’
Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season. But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the games to selling an old car but defending his performances on the air this year. The one that immediately came to mind was the horrid Denver Broncos-Indianapolis Colts game Week 4.
