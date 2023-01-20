ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, IA

Marcia Frese Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 4 days ago
Marcia Frese, 76, of Bridgewater passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.

Funeral Services: Will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church with a luncheon following at the Bridgewater Activity Center. Burial will be in the Massena Center Cemetery. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Open Visitation: Will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the Bridgewater United Methodist Church.

Survivors: Left to mourn her passing are her loving husband Steve, daughter Sarah Jensen and husband George, son Paul and wife Heather, her grandchildren Ryan Jensen and wife Kathryn, Kate Jensen, Garrison Frese and Justus Frese, brothers Leonard Follmann and wife Dorothy, Russell Follmann, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

