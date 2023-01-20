Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
BBC
Premier 15s: Gloucester-Hartpury beat Harlequins to stay top; Exeter defeat Bristol
Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their 100% winning record in the Premier 15s with a 33-22 victory over Harlequins. The visitors' success at The Stoop was their eighth consecutive win, seven of them coming with a bonus point. After trailing 26-12 at half-time, Quins got to within nine points but Sam Monaghan's try...
BBC
James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen
Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
Comments / 0