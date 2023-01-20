The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe. "McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO