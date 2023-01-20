DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) _ Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.5 million. The Dewitt, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO