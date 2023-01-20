ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Community Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) _ Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.5 million. The Dewitt, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...
NEW YORK STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Tuesday Upgrades Downgrades: Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate, Shopify, Skyworks, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday, Zoom Video

Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy