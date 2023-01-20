One-day music festival to raise funds, awareness for suicide prevention

Dee Brown was tired of losing friends, so she decided to do something about it with 419 For Hope, a one-day music festival scheduled for Sunday at Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull.

The purpose of festival is to raise funds for National Alliance on Mental Illness and local art nonprofit organization BeInstrumental and to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Brown, a local artist and event promoter, said she was inspired by the death of her friend Jackson Burkett, who used to frequent Brown’s former art gallery Delightful Art with Dee, which operated from 2014 to 2015 at 137 N. Michigan St., Toledo.

“Jackson was an amazing guy that I met at the gallery I used to own in downtown Toledo,” Brown said. “We had open mic nights and I met a whole lot of really amazing people, and I stayed friends with a whole lot them, but unfortunately, [Burkett] was one of the ones I lost touch with. I thought he was a beautiful guy, his voice, his contributions to the community, he was an amazing soul. But he’s not the only one we’ve lost, and it’s not just lately.”

419 For Hope: An Anti-Suicide Benefit1 to 7 p.m. SundayYe Olde Cock n’ Bull, 9 N. Huron St., ToledoFree

Six local bands and musicians are set perform at 419 For Hope, including Jeff Stewart, Jeffrey Oliver, and Herbie and the Love Bugs.

“I am very excited about playing this event because it has a great purpose. I never became a musician for fame or money,” Oliver said. “I wanted to help others in the same way the artists I grew up with helped me. If someone can find relation and comfort in a song, to me, that can feel like meeting a new friend, someone that understands their feelings and helps them to see they truly are not alone.”

Brown said she hopes 419 For Hope encourages those contemplating taking their own life to think twice.

“Suicide, drug overdose, or drowning your sorrows in something is a prevalent problem, not just in this area but in this entire world,” Brown said. “I can’t do anything about the world, but maybe I can do something about the community we’re in. Maybe I can help show one person that maybe they don’t have to take it that far. Maybe the accidental death by drug overdose, which is an unintentional suicide, maybe these things don’t have to happen. Maybe we can save a life.”

Local musician Joshua James will also be performing at 419 For Hope.

“Suicide is devastating. I am happy to be a part of anything that helps anyone who might be considering it. I’ve seen the effects of suicide first hand. It would be a great world if it never happened again,” James said.

The festival will also include a 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds going to NAMI Greater Toledo and the other half going to BeInstrumental, a Sylvania-based nonprofit that aims to expand access to music education. The long-term goal for 419 For Hope is for BeInstrumental to start a music program with NAMI.

“BeInstrumental will be working with NAMI in their efforts to help heal through music,” Brown said.

Debbie De Steno, guitarist for Herbie and the Love Bugs, said she and the band are eager to perform at 419 For Hope.

“We are excited to play this event, because so many of us have been to the edge or have thought about it. If playing this show makes other talk or others realize there is help out there, it’s all worth it,” De Steno said.