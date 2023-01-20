ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

One-day music festival to raise funds, awareness for suicide prevention

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcGcb_0kLJalYy00

Dee Brown was tired of losing friends, so she decided to do something about it with 419 For Hope, a one-day music festival scheduled for Sunday at Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull.

The purpose of festival is to raise funds for National Alliance on Mental Illness and local art nonprofit organization BeInstrumental and to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Brown, a local artist and event promoter, said she was inspired by the death of her friend Jackson Burkett, who used to frequent Brown’s former art gallery Delightful Art with Dee, which operated from 2014 to 2015 at 137 N. Michigan St., Toledo.

“Jackson was an amazing guy that I met at the gallery I used to own in downtown Toledo,” Brown said. “We had open mic nights and I met a whole lot of really amazing people, and I stayed friends with a whole lot them, but unfortunately, [Burkett] was one of the ones I lost touch with. I thought he was a beautiful guy, his voice, his contributions to the community, he was an amazing soul. But he’s not the only one we’ve lost, and it’s not just lately.”

IF YOU GO

What:
419 For Hope: An Anti-Suicide Benefit

When: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull, 9 N. Huron St., Toledo

Admission: Free

Information: Event page on Facebook

Six local bands and musicians are set perform at 419 For Hope, including Jeff Stewart, Jeffrey Oliver, and Herbie and the Love Bugs.

“I am very excited about playing this event because it has a great purpose. I never became a musician for fame or money,” Oliver said. “I wanted to help others in the same way the artists I grew up with helped me. If someone can find relation and comfort in a song, to me, that can feel like meeting a new friend, someone that understands their feelings and helps them to see they truly are not alone.”

Brown said she hopes 419 For Hope encourages those contemplating taking their own life to think twice.

“Suicide, drug overdose, or drowning your sorrows in something is a prevalent problem, not just in this area but in this entire world,” Brown said. “I can’t do anything about the world, but maybe I can do something about the community we’re in. Maybe I can help show one person that maybe they don’t have to take it that far. Maybe the accidental death by drug overdose, which is an unintentional suicide, maybe these things don’t have to happen. Maybe we can save a life.”

Local musician Joshua James will also be performing at 419 For Hope.

“Suicide is devastating. I am happy to be a part of anything that helps anyone who might be considering it. I’ve seen the effects of suicide first hand. It would be a great world if it never happened again,” James said.

The festival will also include a 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds going to NAMI Greater Toledo and the other half going to BeInstrumental, a Sylvania-based nonprofit that aims to expand access to music education. The long-term goal for 419 For Hope is for BeInstrumental to start a music program with NAMI.

“BeInstrumental will be working with NAMI in their efforts to help heal through music,” Brown said.

Debbie De Steno, guitarist for Herbie and the Love Bugs, said she and the band are eager to perform at 419 For Hope.

“We are excited to play this event, because so many of us have been to the edge or have thought about it. If playing this show makes other talk or others realize there is help out there, it’s all worth it,” De Steno said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Retired 30-Year Veteran of Adrian Police Department has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – A man who spent 30 years working at the Adrian Police Department passed away earlier this month. Jeffrey LaBarr, formerly of Adrian, who was living in Omaha, Nebraska, passed away after a several years long battle against Lewy Body Dementia. Jeff primarily grew up in Adrian...
ADRIAN, MI
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole

An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
OHIO STATE
WILX-TV

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
PARMA, MI
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy