ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Environmental rules stoke anger as California lets precious stormwater wash out to sea

By Hayley Smith
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ts6N_0kLJabji00
Dredging cranes rise over a section of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, in Isleton. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Environmental rules designed to protect imperiled fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta have ignited anger among a group of bipartisan lawmakers, who say too much of California's stormwater is being washed out to sea instead of being pumped to reservoirs and aqueducts.

In a series of strongly worded letters, nearly a dozen legislators — many from drought-starved agriculture regions of the Central Valley —have implored state and federal officials to relax environmental pumping restrictions that are limiting the amount of water captured from the delta.

"When Mother Nature blesses us with rain, we need to save the water, instead of dumping it into the ocean," Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Since the beginning of January, a series of atmospheric rivers has disgorged trillions of gallons of much-needed moisture across drought-stricken California, but only a small fraction of that water has so far made it into storage. In the delta — the heart of the state's vast water system — nearly 95% of incoming water has flowed into the Pacific Ocean, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The calls by lawmakers have reignited a long-simmering debate over where — and to whom — the state's precious water supplies should go.

"With so much excess water in the system, there is no reason that exports south of the Delta cannot be increased," read another letter that State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) and Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) addressed to Newsom.

But experts say it's not that simple.

While the delta provides drinking water for about 27 million Californians and supports the state's massive agricultural industry, it is also a delicate ecosystem that is home to threatened and endangered species — many of which have been suffering amid warming waters, increasing salinity, dangerously low flows and other ecological stressors. The tiny delta smelt are dangerously close to extinction .

State and federal water managers said they have been complying with environmental regulations designed to protect those species, including a so-called "first flush" protocol that mandates two weeks of reduced pumping at the onset of the first big winter storms.

The flush provides the fish with enough time and water to move away from the powerful pumps, which have been known to chew them up.

"There are reasons that there are restrictions on pumping, and each of them is founded in some way, shape or form on trying to conserve habitat for listed species," said Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California.

Mount said it would be a mistake to ignore the environmental benefits of the water. The smelt are akin to a "canary in the coal mine" for the entire health of the delta, he said, and the first flush is biologically very important for the dynamics of the estuary.

"If we take actions which are helpful to smelt, we’ll help an array of other native fishes and the native ecosystem," he said.

The first flush protocol stems from biological opinions issued by the Trump administration in 2019 and from incidental take permits issued by the Newsom administration in 2020. Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, however, are calling for the rules to be revised.

From Jan. 3-16, pumping rates in the delta were reduced to nearly half of their capacity in accordance with the protocol, resulting in a loss of about 84,000 acre-feet of exports from the area, according to estimates from the Public Policy Institute . That's enough water to irrigate 25,000 acres of farmland for a year or supply 150,000 homes.

"Government regulations should not and must not deny our constituents critical water from these storms," U.S. Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) and five other Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter to Newsom and President Biden last week. "We have a moral obligation to provide Californians any relief that is within our control."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAuWJ_0kLJabji00
Experts say the delta smelt are a "canary in the coal mine" for the health of the estuary. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

But the environment also suffers when delta water is diverted for agricultural and urban use, said Felicia Marcus, a fellow at Stanford University’s Water in the West Program.

"It's always the fish that get shorted, and we destroyed the ecosystem as a result," she said. "There are dry years where we're diverting 80% to 90% of the flow during critical times of year. Well, no ecosystem survives with that kind of diversion, so we have to manage the system differently and share more of it with nature."

She and Mount said that even with the two-week protocol, the state will still have time to capture more water. Patterns from previous wet years, including 2011, 2017 and 2019, indicate that the delta will continue to flow at high rates for at least the next few weeks. That means more time to fill the San Luis Reservoir, the delta's key water reserve.

The reservoir, which is currently at 48% capacity, will also be filled by the state's melting snowpack, which was at 245% of normal for the date on Thursday.

"Right now we’ve got a bonanza of snow, and it's looking pretty good at this particular time of year, so the idea of shorting these poor fish and the ecosystem in a time of somewhat plenty isn’t very compelling," Marcus said.

Still, there's no denying that stormwater capture remains a point of frustration in California — especially as millions of residents are being asked to cut back and conserve more water than ever.

"We must make the most of the heavy precipitation we are receiving and use it to our advantage," Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) wrote in a letter to state and federal officials. He called for increased flexibility on the first flush rule.

Such flexibility would have made a difference during the recent storms, according to Jennifer Pierre, general manager of State Water Contractors, a nonprofit association of public water agencies.

Rather than tying the first flush protocol to a two-week calendar, it should be driven by real-time measurements and hydrology, she said.

"There was no off-ramp or monitoring or flexibility in either of the permits to allow us to make that call," she said. "There's a big lesson learned here."

But it's also important to be strategic about how quickly reservoirs are being filled, said Mark Gold, an adjunct professor at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. Gold said it would be worrisome if the San Luis Reservoir were 100% full so early in the wet season.

"Hopefully the memory of what happened at Oroville is not lost on people’s minds," he said, referencing the 2017 crisis in which high water levels nearly overtopped the massive Oroville Dam . "That really demonstrated how important reservoir management, volume management, really is. ... It's not quite as simple as looking at percentages and flows."

And while reservoir storage is important, it would behoove officials to devote more focus to groundwater recharge, or the replenishment of the state's overdrafted aquifers, he said. Even operating at full capacity, the pumps would not have been able to capture anywhere near the amount of water that ultimately made its way to the San Francisco Bay.

"Really, maximizing replenishment in the Central Valley should be one of the highest priorities in the state of California," Gold said.

State officials acknowledge there are flaws in the system. In a written response to lawmakers' concerns , Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth said current infrastructure to move water through the delta is "outdated, vulnerable to climate change and earthquakes, and limits the export of water during these long, sustained winter storm events."

She said it's an argument for a proposed $16-billion tunnel that would allow more water to be moved into state and federal aqueducts during storm events, while also protecting fish from pumps. Versions of the controversial Delta Conveyance Project have been around for decades, but the state is advancing its progress, Nemeth said.

Had it been operating during the recent storms, the tunnel would have moved about 188,000 more acre-feet of water into the San Luis Reservoir from the delta, or enough to supply nearly 2 million people for a year, according to the department.

Marcus, who formerly served as chair of the State Water Resources Control Board, said she could understand some of the frustration around the loss of water during the recent storms, but managing the state's spigots will always require a delicate balance.

"Your job is trying to maximize all of these uses as best you can, not pick total winners and losers," she said. "Everybody sees every drop they didn’t get as a drop that was wrongfully given to somebody else ... so that’s just part of the challenge."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 11

mr.Biggs
4d ago

So THESE CRIMINAL POLITICIANS WANT TO CHANGE OUR LIVES TO SAVE THE PLANET …BIT WONT SAVE OUR LIVES BY BUILDING DAMS!????

Reply(1)
7
Ajava
3d ago

This is all about control of California's resources by Sacramento politicians. They want everyone on electric as well so they can control every aspect of your life from food, fuel and energy. This is the model for the country based on Marxism. The sheep in California are tooo blind to see so they continue to reelect these evil tyrants.

Reply
2
foxeymom
3d ago

democrats never have a plan to fix anything, this happens all the time and they still don't know how to resolve it

Reply
3
Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California: Atmospheric river and misguided climate fear

For more than three weeks, California has been pummeled by a series of storms arriving one after another from the Pacific Ocean. Torrential rains, mudslides, power outages, and floods plague state residents from north of San Francisco down to Los Angeles, 400 miles to the south. Scientists attribute this event to an “atmospheric river” condition in the Pacific Ocean. Many also claim that this phenomenon is due to human-caused climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

California loses population – again

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sdrostra.com

Fighting for the things we love; fighting for California

On a chilly November afternoon, a few days before the 2022 election, I stood on the side of Kearny Villa Road with a few others staring off at the horizon for almost an hour awaiting the arrival of the famous 747 that sports UNITED STATES OF AMERICA across the side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaagnet.com

Farmworkers at Risk for Obesity, High Blood Pressure

Farmworkers are a crucial link in our food supply chain, a fact that came sharply into focus during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep these essential workers healthy, there is a need for more data on farmworkers’ health. A new study published by University of California scientists looks beyond work-related health concerns such as heat and pesticide exposure to the general health of the people who help plant, nurture and harvest food in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End

California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Housing Shortage Triggers Cycle of Despair

Everyone in California knows, or should know, that the state has an immense shortage of housing that persists despite efforts by its politicians to jump-start construction. State officials say we need to build 180,00 new units of housing each year to meet demand, even though the state’s population has been slowly declining of late. At best, California is building about half of that number, adjusted for losses to old age, fires and other calamities, and construction seems to be slowing due to sharp increases in interest rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
510K+
Followers
79K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy