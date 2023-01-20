ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante audiobook review – faith and deceit

By Fiona Sturges
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zb3Tw_0kLJaWGx00
On the dock of a bay … Rossella Gamba as Angela, left, and Giordana Marengo as Giovanna in the Netflix adaptation of The Lying Life of Adults.

‘Two years before moving out, my father told my mother I was really ugly,” begins Elena Ferrante’s The Lying Life of Adults in an echo of Flaubert’s Madame Bovary. When 12-year-old Giovanna, from an affluent neighbourhood in Naples, overhears her father compare her to his hated sister, Vittoria, about whom he once said “ugliness and spite were combined to perfection”, her world is turned upside down. She had always sought the approval of her father, a leftwing intellectual and teacher who, in turn, took pride in his daughter’s studiousness. But in the early years of adolescence, Giovanna has become unsure of his love and of herself, and has let her grades slip. She knows little about her aunt, whose name was akin to “a monstrous being who taints and infects anyone who touches her”. And so, after leafing through old family photos in which Vittoria’s face is scratched out, she resolves to find her and discover the truth of her estrangement from her father.

Ferrante’s 2019 novel, an adaptation of which came to Netflix this month, spans three years in the life of Giovanna, and explores themes of class, faith, family and the lies people tell each other. The actor Marisa Tomei is the narrator, capturing the hurt and doggedness of the young protagonist, and the transgressive rebellion of the chain-smoking Vittoria. Giovanna’s path to understanding the adult world is often painful though, as the years pass, she attains a new wisdom, gaining power over adults and their deceit by telling lies of her own.

Available on Random House Audio, 10hr 21min

Further listening

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida

Shehan Karunatilaka, Bolinda Publishing, 14hr 17min

Shivantha Wijesinha reads the Sri Lankan novelist’s Booker prize-winning tale in which Maali, a former photographer and gambler, discovers he has died and is marooned in the afterlife’s answer to the tax office.

Ayoade on Top

Richard Ayoade, Audible Studios, 4hr 39min

The comedian, presenter and co-creator of Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace narrates this odd but enjoyably meta critique of the film View from the Top, starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be by Colin Grant review – sharp and nuanced memoir

At first glance there is something forcibly piteous about the title of Colin Grant’s book, I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be. It reads as though there is something inherently burdensome about being Black. It isn’t until you read the full quote – “I’m black so you can do all of those white things. I’m black so you don’t have to be” – which comes from his sometime mentor and “ribald philosopher” Uncle Castus, that you understand it is not meant as a display of martyrdom, but rather an insult. It’s a jab at the privileges of the children of the Windrush generation who, hell-bent on being accepted by British society, have left the labour of Blackness to their parents.
The Guardian

The Dallas Cowboys keep rewriting the book of playoff incompetence

For the second straight year, the Dallas Cowboys’ season ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers after a botched final play. In 2022, Dak Prescott futilely ran out the clock rather than try a Hail Mary. This time around, their attempt to reach their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 ended in a blown trick play during which they couldn’t even get a lateral off. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 and there are already calls for Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy’s job.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy