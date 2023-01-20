ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Hispanic masterpieces, freaky ceramics and London’s bloody rites – the week in art

 4 days ago
Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida’s sketch for The Provinces of Spain: Castile, 1912-13.

Exhibition of the week

Goya, medieval Al-Andalus and the New World all feature in this treasure chest.

Royal Academy, London, from 21 January to 10 April.

Also showing

Antoni Tàpies

Paintings as raw as the streets, scoured with blackness and hung with relics, by this Catalan modernist.

Timothy Taylor, London, until 4 March.

Redd Ekks

Freakily imaginative ceramics from countercultural California.

Arcadia Missa, London, from 26 January to 6 April.

Shemza Digital: Across Generations

The abstract art of Anwar Jalal Shemza gets a digital reboot by his granddaughter Aphra Shemza.

Wolverhampton Art Gallery, until 16 April.

Executions

The debtor’s door from Newgate prison in Executions. Photograph: David Parry/PA

Don’t miss this epic journey into London’s bloody rites of judicial killing. It brings history to death.

Museum of London Docklands, until 16 April.

Image of the week

The Martin Luther King Jr memorial in Boston. Photograph: CJ Gunther/EPA

A 22ft-tall, 19-ton bronze depicting Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta Scott King embracing has inspired praise, jokes and bile since it’s unveiling last week. Read the full story here.

What we learned

AI is reimagining household appliances as works of Gaudí

Masterpiece of the week

Photograph: © The National Gallery, London

A Lady in Profile, about 1490, by Follower of Sandro Botticelli

Botticelli revolutionised the depiction of women, putting the female image at the centre of his mythological paintings. Venus radiates authority and benevolent magic in his art, as she glides over the sea or gathers the gods in a woodland. In fact in Botticelli’s Primavera it is Venus, not Jupiter, who rules the classical pantheon. This painting appears to be an imitation of his style, and the market for such knock-offs proves how popular his vision was. This bejewelled woman in profile is the embodiment of a heightened, mythical beauty – but could she also be a portrait?

National Gallery, London.

Don’t forget

