Historic Hispanic masterpieces, freaky ceramics and London’s bloody rites – the week in art
Exhibition of the week
Goya, medieval Al-Andalus and the New World all feature in this treasure chest.
Royal Academy, London, from 21 January to 10 April.
Also showing
Antoni Tàpies
Paintings as raw as the streets, scoured with blackness and hung with relics, by this Catalan modernist.
Timothy Taylor, London, until 4 March.
Redd Ekks
Freakily imaginative ceramics from countercultural California.
Arcadia Missa, London, from 26 January to 6 April.
Shemza Digital: Across Generations
The abstract art of Anwar Jalal Shemza gets a digital reboot by his granddaughter Aphra Shemza.
Wolverhampton Art Gallery, until 16 April.
Executions
Don’t miss this epic journey into London’s bloody rites of judicial killing. It brings history to death.
Museum of London Docklands, until 16 April.
Image of the week
A 22ft-tall, 19-ton bronze depicting Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta Scott King embracing has inspired praise, jokes and bile since it’s unveiling last week. Read the full story here.
What we learned
AI is reimagining household appliances as works of Gaudí
Masterpiece of the week
A Lady in Profile, about 1490, by Follower of Sandro Botticelli
Botticelli revolutionised the depiction of women, putting the female image at the centre of his mythological paintings. Venus radiates authority and benevolent magic in his art, as she glides over the sea or gathers the gods in a woodland. In fact in Botticelli’s Primavera it is Venus, not Jupiter, who rules the classical pantheon. This painting appears to be an imitation of his style, and the market for such knock-offs proves how popular his vision was. This bejewelled woman in profile is the embodiment of a heightened, mythical beauty – but could she also be a portrait?
National Gallery, London.
Don’t forget
