ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Restaurant St Barts, London EC1: ‘A place to take the food obsessive in your life’ – restaurant review

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTgRv_0kLJaRrK00
Restaurant St Barts, London EC1: ‘You’re here for a good time and not a short time.’

A place for diners who regard food as art, made to be gasped and cogitated over

People told me to watch The Menu, the new Ralph Fiennes movie that expertly skewers the fine dining world of Redzepi, Rogan et al. So I did, and it has now ruined the likes of St Barts for me for ever. Fiennes plays a chef who offers an intricate, highly personal tasting menu that is tweezered into position by an earnest brigade who would live or, so it seems, die by his word. It is one hour 47 minutes of wincingly observed comedy horror about my life; there’s even an abrasive, immensely killable female restaurant critic picking her way through the jus, sap and petals for errors. She’ll regret this.

Hours after watching the film, I’m in a spacious, Scandi-esque spot overlooking the church of St Bartholomew the Great on a misshapen chair carved from fallen London plane trees. My bottom is cosseted by a soft, sheepskin throw, while a fiercely focused young chef serves me a snack of Welsh wagyu tartare dotted with lovingly pickled wild garlic buds that he personally picked last year. This is followed by the world’s fanciest mini-Hobnob, made with cobnuts and topped with duck liver, before a perfectly spherical cod fritter takes me on a journey of exquisite joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M94RJ_0kLJaRrK00
The ‘intricately spun’ onion tart at Restaurant St Barts, London EC1.

It turns out I’ve chanced upon the people behind St Barts before, and am almost certain they mean me no harm throughout this thoroughly British tasting menu. Johnnie Crowe, Luke Wasserman and Toby Neill opened the rather good Fenn in Fulham, and before that Nest in Hackney, although St Barts, with its 15-course, £120 tasting menu that lasts more than four hours, was always the dream. No matter what a film such as The Menu says about the bizarre world of fine dining and its fans, the place is packed on a cold January evening, with guests who see food as art, made to be gasped and cogitated over, before sliding down one’s gullet in a matter of seconds. The mouthful of golden beef broth, for example, which turns up in a small earthenware mug “to warm you”. Or the intricately spun onion tart, which is really just a bhaji, though in chef Crowe’s hands looks much as I imagine the hay that Rumpelstiltskin spun to gold. Or the individual pieces of fine bresaola, served on a shiny, black slate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKKbJ_0kLJaRrK00
Welsh wagyu tartare with ‘lovingly pickled’ wild garlic buds at Restaurant St Barts.

If you are hoping to fill your belly to the brim with oily carbohydrates or enjoy the clatter of the pudding trolley bringing black forest gateau to your table, then I will politely point you elsewhere. Here at St Barts, you will linger in the bar area for almost an hour, being fed tiny tastes of “East End seafood cocktail” – smoked eel, clam and caviar – in an oyster shell or “duck offal porridge”, which tastes exactly as you might imagine: it is a powerfully pungent, iron-laden, sticky puddle and certainly not for everyone. If you are a meat-eater who shies away from the nitty-gritty of animal products, St Barts may well test you. A later beef course is served with a tongue and heart stew, which other restaurants might have skirted around, but St Barts fesses up so clearly. Service is warm and prompt, which is just as well, because you’re here for a good time and not a short time.

Although it occasionally feels as if there isn’t a great deal of food portion-size-wise, what does appear is often exquisite and remarkable. A stew of scallop with fierce red pepper is outstanding, as are a tiny piece of precisely cooked cod topped with preserved fungi, a suggestion of duck breast served with fewer than a dozen lingonberries, and a sublime tablespoon of crab and British ginger, zinging with freshness and served on a minuscule muffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0kBn_0kLJaRrK00
‘Minute’: Restaurant St Barts’ honey and lavender ice-cream pre-dessert.

St Barts is one of London’s most notable new openings, a place to take the food obsessive in your life for a special occasion and watch them get severely het up about the minute honey and lavender ice-cream cone that arrives before the main dessert event, which, on the evening we went, was a sort of celeriac and praline pastry stack that by no means convinced me that celeriac is a replacement for apple or pear, but this isn’t the sort of evening to rest on one’s laurels about likes or dislikes. This is a fancy, multi-course tasting menu with pre-paid tickets, and you will end up on whatever flight of fancy the chef desires and be very grateful for it afterwards.

In the past, I have seen people rebel halfway through dinners such as this and start demanding a side of mashed potato; let’s just say it didn’t end well for them, although not as bleakly as it does for the guests in The Menu. The trick is just to relax and eat the frankly weird walnut celeriac, then accept the tiny bun in a hemp sack that chef insists you heat up for breakfast the next morning. The world of fine dining is weird, but I’ll take weird over normal any day.

This article was amended on 20 January 2023 to name the fairytale spinner of gold from straw as Rumpelstiltskin rather than Rapunzel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
The Guardian

‘We put it in the car fridge and take it home 1,000km’: love letters to Australia’s Chinese restaurants

It seems as though almost everyone in Australia has a Chinese restaurant memory. When Lin Jie Kong and I made our series Chopsticks or Fork? for the ABC two years ago, we found this sense of nostalgia is especially true when it comes to Chinese restaurants in regional Australia. These restaurants are the backdrops to birthdays and anniversaries and “firsts”: whether it’s dressing up to dine out or trying non-western food such as spring rolls or chicken chow mein.
The Guardian

Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those in their 20s by two to one, even though younger men are the...
The Guardian

The Dallas Cowboys keep rewriting the book of playoff incompetence

For the second straight year, the Dallas Cowboys’ season ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers after a botched final play. In 2022, Dak Prescott futilely ran out the clock rather than try a Hail Mary. This time around, their attempt to reach their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 ended in a blown trick play during which they couldn’t even get a lateral off. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 and there are already calls for Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy’s job.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be by Colin Grant review – sharp and nuanced memoir

At first glance there is something forcibly piteous about the title of Colin Grant’s book, I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be. It reads as though there is something inherently burdensome about being Black. It isn’t until you read the full quote – “I’m black so you can do all of those white things. I’m black so you don’t have to be” – which comes from his sometime mentor and “ribald philosopher” Uncle Castus, that you understand it is not meant as a display of martyrdom, but rather an insult. It’s a jab at the privileges of the children of the Windrush generation who, hell-bent on being accepted by British society, have left the labour of Blackness to their parents.
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy