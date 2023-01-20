ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

By Laura Wilson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9H3k_0kLJaP5s00
Detective Caius Beauchamp is jogging on Hampstead Heath in London when he comes across a body in The Other Half.

The Wheel of Doll by Jonathan Ames (Pushkin Vertigo, £8.99)

This is perfect hardboiled crime fiction for the 21st century, making excellent use of noir tropes but without the distaste for humanity displayed by writers such as Raymond Chandler. LA investigator Happy Doll is a Buddhist who says prayers for the bad guys and enjoys spending time with his dog. The second novel in the series sees him on the trail of a missing woman who turns out to be a former girlfriend. Mary DeAngelo says she is desperate to find her long-lost mother, a junkie living rough in Washington state, but Doll soon senses something off about both Mary and her husband, and things turn ugly. At once implausible – our hero, a 51-year-old with a single kidney, gets stomped, shot and thrown unconscious into a river, but keeps going – and entirely real, The Wheel of Doll has a propulsive plot, frictionless prose and plenty of dark humour.

Stay Buried by Kate Webb (Quercus, £16.99)

In this Wiltshire-set contemporary police procedural from the historical novelist, DI Matt Lockyer has been demoted to the “cold case” unit after a conflict of personal and professional loyalties. He then receives a surprising phone call from Hedy Lambert, whom he helped put away for murder 14 years earlier. Lockyer has a personal cold case to contend with, too – the killing of his brother Chris during a pub brawl at his 18th birthday, for which no one was ever charged. This is quality stuff: a well-written, deftly plotted whodunnit as well as a moving tale of guilt, grief, isolation and the lengths to which we will go to protect our families. More, please.

Those People Next Door by Kia Abdullah (HQ, £14.99)

Salma and Bilal Khatun are inclined to laugh at the pretensions of the neat Ilford cul-de-sac they have relocated to in order to remove their son, Zain, from bad influences. After an awkward first encounter, Zain strikes up a friendship with Jamie next door, but the adults fare less well: a confrontation over Zain’s anti-racist banner with Jamie’s father Tom leads to an escalating cycle of retribution, and postings on social media make the situation impossible to diffuse. Told from the points of view of Salma, Zain and Tom’s wife Willa, the can’t look/can’t look away pile-up of suspicion, prejudice, status anxiety and othering inevitably ends in tragedy and an appalling final revelation. Timely and powerful, Abdullah’s fourth novel lets no one off the hook.

The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell (Faber, £12.99)

Given the extreme wealth and privilege in Vassell’s debut novel, “The One Percent” might seem a more accurate title. Detective Caius Beauchamp is jogging on Hampstead Heath when he comes across the body of wellness influencer Clemmie O’Hara and is pitchforked into a world of entitlement, inhabited by people with names such as Araminta and Inigo. Clemmie’s rich boyfriend Rupert Achilles de Courcy Beauchamp (no relation to the police officer – he pronounces his surname the posh way) is the main suspect, the corpse having been discovered the morning after his 30th birthday bash, held amusingly at Kentish Town McDonald’s with added cocaine and champers. However, Rupert has an alibi, and so do all the other partygoers … Although some of the satire is heavy-handed, The Other Half is smart, pacy and good fun.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Everyone hates Velma the lesbian detective. Is she really an insult to Scooby-Doo fans?

We live in a hyperpartisan world where nobody can agree on anything. And yet, every now and again something comes along that bridges political differences and brings people together. This latest unifier appears to be a Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, which is targeted at adults. Whatever their political persuasion, everyone seems to hate it. (Except, rather weirdly, the Guardian, which gave it four out of five stars.) The cartoon premiered last week to mostly abysmal reviews. Things are so dire that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that Mindy Kaling, its star and an executive producer of the show, made Velma terrible on purpose in order to make the left look bad.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
wegotthiscovered.com

An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10

There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
seventeen.com

The 7 Best New True Crime TV Shows of 2023

Picture this: You're all comfy in bed, snacks by your side, and a new true crime show is just waiting for you to hit play on your TV or laptop. Sound good? Same. There's just something strangely enticing and fascinating about true crime in general, especially series on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu that make us stay up late to watch "just one more episode."
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy