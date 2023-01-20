Read full article on original website
Does This Sioux Falls Burger Battle Entry Taste Like A Big Mac?
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Only Eating Taco Bell For A Month – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7
Which member of the Morning Show team just agreed to eat Taco Bell for every meal of the month of February??. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Slink the Sub (Phone Tap) – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Today’s Phone Tap victim knows her child’s teacher is out on maternity leave, so we’re going to pretend to be the new sub with the downright weirdest teaching style you’ve ever heard!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Sioux Falls Food Pantries and Food Programs
Hard times can hit anyone. A bit of bad luck can snowball and knock your life off kilter. There is no shame in getting a helping hand to whether the thought times and get back on track. If you find yourself in need of some food assistance, there are several...
Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles
Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
It’s Happening! Brooks & Dunn Are Coming to Sioux Falls in June
This year there have already been a lot of exciting concert announcements in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. However, the show might just be at the top of all country fan's lists this summer. Legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn will take the stage at the Denny...
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
Another South Dakota State Jackrabbit Returning for 2023 Season
South Dakota State Jackrabbit football finished the 2022 season with the first-ever National Championship in program history. With the big win over the North Dakota State Bison and the ensuing retirement of longtime Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, many would assume the Jacks may lose a large contingent of their Juniors and Seniors to the NFL.
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Getting Wiggy With It (Second Date: Holiday & Evan) – Brooke and Jeffrey
The couple in today’s Second Date tried to portray themselves as successful artists at a gallery opening, and all of their lies caught up with them in a big way!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota Beginning Thursday, January 19
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone 3:...
How Can You Stay Up To Date With USD Sports?
How can you stay up to date on the University of South Dakota sports scene throughout the year?. The answer is very simple, you can always get updates on USD sports at GoYotes.com. On their home page, you will find access to all the sports under the USD Athletic Department,...
UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
Augustana Basketball Wins 3 of 4 Over the Weekend
The Augustana women's and men's basketball teams took a trip away from the Sanford Pentagon over the weekend and played a couple of games back on campus. The Elmen Center played host on Friday and Saturday for the Vikings as they hosted Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State. The Augustana women's basketball...
