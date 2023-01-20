ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Does This Sioux Falls Burger Battle Entry Taste Like A Big Mac?

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Sioux Falls Food Pantries and Food Programs

Hard times can hit anyone. A bit of bad luck can snowball and knock your life off kilter. There is no shame in getting a helping hand to whether the thought times and get back on track. If you find yourself in need of some food assistance, there are several...
Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles

Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
Another South Dakota State Jackrabbit Returning for 2023 Season

South Dakota State Jackrabbit football finished the 2022 season with the first-ever National Championship in program history. With the big win over the North Dakota State Bison and the ensuing retirement of longtime Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, many would assume the Jacks may lose a large contingent of their Juniors and Seniors to the NFL.
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
How Can You Stay Up To Date With USD Sports?

How can you stay up to date on the University of South Dakota sports scene throughout the year?. The answer is very simple, you can always get updates on USD sports at GoYotes.com. On their home page, you will find access to all the sports under the USD Athletic Department,...
UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19

School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
Augustana Basketball Wins 3 of 4 Over the Weekend

The Augustana women's and men's basketball teams took a trip away from the Sanford Pentagon over the weekend and played a couple of games back on campus. The Elmen Center played host on Friday and Saturday for the Vikings as they hosted Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State. The Augustana women's basketball...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

