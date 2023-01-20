ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete doctors warn parents of rise in COVID-19, cold and flu cases

By Xavier Harris
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital said they are operating near capacity at 85-90 percent.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Perno said it’s important that parents not get relaxed and continue encouraging their kids to wash their hands, wear a mask and stay home if they are sick.

“That’s part of why we are seeing the rise; we have gone back to our old behaviors,” Perno said.

He said cases of COVID-19, flu, and the common cold have increased, and they are seeing more children come into the hospital.

“We are constantly having to move patients around to make room for the next,” Perno said.

He is now urging parents not to take their children to the ER if their symptoms aren’t severe.

